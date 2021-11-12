BOISE — It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Boise State football team. In fact, at some points, it was downright ugly.
But the Broncos won — and at this point that’s all they care about.
Boise State’s defense nearly pitched a shutout in the second half and the Broncos did enough offensively to pull away down the stretch in a less-than-glamorous 23-13 win at Albertsons Stadium Friday night.
“At the end of the day the mission was accomplished, and the goal was achieved,” a relieved coach Andy Avalos said. “In this game it’s not going to be perfect all the time. But at the same time too, we will look and take responsibility and accountability for the things we must do better.”
The win was Boise State’s sixth of the year, making the Broncos bowl eligible for the 24th straight season. It also kept he Broncos alive in the jumbled Mountain Division race with two weeks to go.
Neither looked that likely a few weeks ago before the Broncos’ current three-game winning streak.
“We’ve had a tough schedule and a tough road, I think it’s huge for us,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “I think it’s huge.”
George Holani had 20 rushes for 102 yards and Hank Bachmeier completed 23 of 32 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos, who led just 10-7 at the half.
Boise State entered as 14-point favorites, but led by just six points entering the fourth quarter.
It’s been that kind of year for the Broncos. After stunning No. 10 BYU on the road, the Broncos came back home the next week and lost to Air Force. After a huge 40-14 road win at No. 23 Fresno State last week, the Broncos again came home and couldn’t sustain the momentum.
Sure, they won. But it wasn’t particularly pretty. Boise State had just 385 yards of offense and twice settled for field goals in the red zone. But the Broncos hung on to win for the 123rd straight time when leading after the third quarter, which is by far the longest streak in the nation.
“They know there’s plenty of things we need to clean up from that right there,” Avalos said. “But they also know they are going to get everybody’s best every time they come on The Blue. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge every single time.”
All eyes now turn to San Jose on Saturday night as Utah State visits San Jose State for an 8:30 p.m. MST kick on FOX Sports 1. Should Utah State lose (and the Aggies are four-point underdogs), the Broncos would be in a good position to advance to the Mountain West title game with wins in each of their final two games.
Boise State hosts New Mexico next Saturday at 7 p.m. before finishing the regular season at San Diego State on the day after Thanksgiving. Should Boise State, Utah State and Air Force finish in a 3-way tie, which would be the scenario heading into next week should the Aggies lose in San Jose, the Broncos would likely win the three-team tiebreaker due to higher computer rankings.
But none of that would have mattered had the Broncos not pulled out Friday’s game on The Blue. And early on, it didn’t look great.
Boise State led just 10-7 at the half and Wyoming had the ball with a chance to take the lead midway through the third quarter. But the Broncos got another field goal from Dalmas and a huge interception from Demitri Washington to set up a Andrew Van Buren touchdown and go up by two scores.
The win ended a three-game home losing streak for the Broncos, something they hadn’t done since 1996.
“It means everything,” Washington said of winning at home. “There’s a winning tradition here at Boise State. People come here to play in bowl games and play in big games and in front of the best fans in the world. That’s why you come here, so it means a lot to us.
“This is our home. I think we talked about it today. This is our home and if someone wants to come into your home and do something, lock the door behind them and make sure they don’t get out. That’s something we focused on.”
Both defenses came to play early. The Cowboys went three-and-out on each of their first two drives, while the Broncos were stopped short on fourth down on their first drive.
Boise State struck first on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Riley Smith midway through the first quarter. The Broncos initially settled for a field goal, but an offsides call resulted in a Boise State first down to extend the drive.
Wyoming tied the game in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run from Titus Swen, but the Broncos got a 43-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas as time expired in the quarter to lead 10-7 at the half.
“That was huge to get that field goal at the end of the first half,” Bachmeier said. “I think we had too many field goals again, but Jonah is a fricking heck of a kicker. It’s so great having him. He’s amazing.
“I credit Wyoming. They are a tough team. I credit Wyoming and their head coach. They do a great job. It’s Wyoming, so it was great. It’s good to get a win.”
Boise State had a nice drive to start the third quarter but couldn’t convert on third and short and again had to settle for a field goal. Dalmas connected again, this time from 38 yards out, to give the Broncos a 13-7 lead with 8:51 left in the third quarter.
Van Buren scored on a 12-yard run to make it 20-7 midway through the fourth quarter, and Damas added another short field goal in the final minute to make it 23-7.
The Broncos were, at the moment, covering the 14-point spread in Las Vegas before Wyoming scored on a 74-yard touchdown with four seconds left to make it 23-13. The meaningless touchdown was anything but that to gamblers.
Boise State (6-4, 4-2) got 88 receiving yards on eight catches from Khalil Shakir while playing without its other two starting wide receivers in Octavius Evans and Stefan Cobbs. The Broncos won without them — but it wasn’t easy.
The Broncos will be back on The Blue for Senior Night next week, looking to again keep hope of a Mountain West title alive. And they’ll need to play better, particularly on offense, than they did on Friday night.
“We definitely started way too slow on offense and we’re going to make sure we pick that up and take the necessary steps to make sure we’re operating in the pre-snap,” Avalos said. “We can’t be making the mistakes we made, whether it was taking too much time and having to use timeouts, too many penalties in the pre-snap. That wasn’t a good look and we will make sure we clean that up as we move forward.
“I’m happy we accomplished our mission. Are there things we need to clean up? It’s not going to be perfect every time, right?”
It certainly wasn’t on Friday. But the win feels just as good.