BOISE — Jonah Dalmas has his second field goal of the game, this one for 46 yards as the Broncos lead New Mexico 27-0 in the third quarter.
After the Boise defense forced a 3-and-out on the first drive of the game, Kekaula Kaniho got in on the punt attempt, blocking it. Tyreque Jones picked it up at the 6 and ran it into the end zone to give the Broncos the early lead.
That score held until late in the first quarter when Jonah Dalmas kicked a 27-yard field goal with 13 seconds on the clock to make it 10-0 Broncos.
Boise State extended it to 17-0 with its second blocked punt of the game. Alexander Teubner blocked a punt and Dylan Herberg took it back six years for the second special teams score of the game.
Boise State got the ball back with 17 seconds left in the half when Shane Irwin forced a fumble on a sack attempt and JL Skinner picked up the ball and returned it to the New Mexico 36. But a blindside block penalty on the return pushed it back to the other side of the 50.
Hank Bachmeier first targeted Borah High graduate Austin Bolt deep downfield, but Bolt was unable to hang on the the pass. He then went for Khalil Shakir, who caught it at the 6 and ran into the end zone as time expired on the half.
The catch put Shakir over 1,000 receiving yards on the season.
Dalmas extended Boise State's lead to 27-0 with 6:13 left in the third quarter with a 6:13 left in the third quarter.
BRONCOS PREPARING FOR SENIOR NIGHT ON THE BLUE
The Boise State football team is on the field at Albertsons Stadium and warming up to host New Mexico at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 in the final home game of the season for the Broncos.
Boise State will honor 24 seniors before the game.
The Broncos were dealt a blow to their Mountain West title hopes late Friday night when Air Force won at Nevada, 41-39, in triple overtime. Boise State needed Air Force and Utah State to lose a game to have a shot to sneak back into the title picture.
Utah State hosts Wyoming later today and then plays at New Mexico next week, while Air Force hosts 2-9 UNLV in its final game. While still possible, it appears unlikely both Utah State and Air Force will lose, which would eliminate the Broncos from the Mountain Division race.
But it's not over yet, and the Broncos will look to send the seniors off with a home win. Boise State, since a 3-4 start, has won three straight games and appears to be playing its best football of the season.
The Broncos are favored by 27.5 points over the Lobos heading into this one.
This blog will be updated before, during and after the game, so check back often. For now, here's everything you need to know to get ready for kickoff...
POUND THE ROCK: The return of George Holani and a healthy, new-look offensive line has led to Boise State rushing for its best three totals of the season the past three games: 177 yards at Colorado State, 187 yards at Fresno State and 160 yards against Wyoming. The Lobos have trouble scoring, so Boise State should be in good shape if they can run the ball effectively and control the clock. Feeding Holani usually works well.
START FAST: Boise State needs to start fast and keep the pedal to the metal in this one. New Mexico came to Boise in 2015 and pulled off one of the greatest upsets in college football history as 30-point underdogs. The spread is only 24 in this one, but don’t let the Lobos hang around and get confidence. Score early, often and don’t let up. New Mexico struggles to score, so the Broncos have no business losing this game.
SENIOR SENDOFF: The Broncos will honor 24 seniors during a pregame ceremony including three - linebacker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho and wide receiver Khail Shakir - that will leave as some of the best ever to come through the program. They are team captains, leaders and very good football players. The Broncos have alreadly lost three home games. Not today. Win big and honor the seniors with a party on The Blue.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
The junior appears to finally be back to full health, and he’s proving to be a difference maker. Holani rushed for 102 yards in the win against Wyoming. He has back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time in his career and 20-plus carries in consecutive games for just the second time.
18 • BILLY BOWENS • WR
Bowens had the best game of his career last week against Wyoming, hauling in four catches for 36 yards. Bowens saw increased action due to injuries to both Octavius Evans and Stefan Cobbs. Coaches are high on Bowens and he’s likely to see more playing time again tonight.
99 • SCOTT MATLOCK • DL
The Homedale native had just two career sacks prior to 2021 but has rattled off seven sacks in 10 games this season. The defensive tackle is sixth on the team in tackles with 39 and also has a team-high 8.5 tackles-for-loss. His breakout year has pushed him into All-Mountain West consideration.
NEW MEXICO PLAYERS TO WATCH
22 • AARON DUMAS • RB
The freshman rushed 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown last week at Fresno State. He had 92 yards on 15 carries two weeks ago against UNLV. He’s the top weapon for the run-first New Mexico offense.
7 • TAVIAN COMBS • S
The safety leads New Mexico with two interceptions and also ranks second on the team with 68 tackles. He has two games with 11 tackles this season, and has proven to be a force for the Lobos.
98 • JOEY NOBLE • DE
The super senior is making the most of his extra year at New Mexico. He ranks second in the Mountain West with 15 tackles-for-loss, and is third on the team with 63 tackles.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is 10-1 all-time against New Mexico.
• The Broncos will honor 24 seniors prior to the game. It’s possible some of them will return in 2022 as ‘super seniors.’
• Boise State is 20-1 in its last 21 games on Senior Night.
• The Broncos have at least nine bowl eligble teams on the schedule, tied for most in the country.
• Opponents have been called for 16 false starts in five home games at Albertsons Stadium.
• The Broncos have won 123 straight home games when leading after the third quarter. It’s the longest streak in the nation.
PREDICTION
Boise State finally ended the three-game home losing skid last week against Wyoming. They should have no problem making it two straight on The Blue tonight.
Wyoming is the lowest-scoring team in the country at less than 14 points per game. They really struggle to score, and I can’t see them scoring two touchdowns against this Boise State defense.
It’s Senior Night on The Blue, and I expect a party. Boise State in a blowout.
Broncos 41, New Mexico 10
-B.J. Rains