FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Boise State football team is a little more than two hours from kicking off against Colorado state at Canvas Stadium.
It's a cool 25 degrees and clouds are in the air, but snow is forecast to hold off until at least 5 p.m. The Fort Collins area was hit by a big snow storm that dumped 14 inches on the area earlier this week, but crews have worked throughout the week to make sure the field is close.
Boise State has already clinched a Mountain Division title and will host Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship game next week, but a win here will keep the Broncos in the race for a possible Cotton Bowl berth.
Keep it here throughout the afternoon for updates
Here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
POUND THE ROCK: Boise State has rushed for 512 yards the last two weeks thanks to an improved offensive line. Snow is in the forecast for Fort Collins, which means the Broncos probably will have to run the ball a lot. If the Broncos can have success on the ground, they should be able to chew up the clock and leave town with a win.
START FAST: Colorado State was eliminated from bowl contention last week, so the Rams have little to play for. The weather will be bad, the crowd will be small and the atmosphere will be dead. The Broncos need to score early and start fast, and give the Rams no reason to care about being there. Give them the knockout punch early.
STAY HEALTHY: The Broncos need to win the game to stay in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl, but almost as important is not suffering any injuries. Boise State needs everyone healthy for the title game next week against Hawaii. Getting Hank Bachmeier back at quarterback would be a big plus as well. Escaping the game injury free is a big key.
COLORADO STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
9 • WARREN JACKSON • WR
Every year Colorado State seems to have a stud wide receiver that puts up big numbers and then heads to the NFL. Jackson is that guy this year. He’s got 69 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine game. The 6-foot-6 Jackson will be a big challenge for Boise State’s defensive backs.
12 • PATRICK O'BRIEN • QB
O’Brien took over early in the season after starter Collin Hill suffered a torn ACL. He’s passed for 2,514 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. O’Brien transferred from Nebraska, where he played in three games in 2017.
7 • JAMAL HICKS • S
The linebacker should be in the mix for all-league honors. He leads the Rams with 102 tackles and has 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He has at least 10 tackles in four of the last six games.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
The true freshman running back has made quite the impact this year. He rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns last week against Utah State, and now needs just 130 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and extend Boise State’s streak to 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher. Holani should get plenty of action today.
2 • KHALIL SHAKIR • WR
Good things happen when the Broncos get the ball in Shakir’s hands. He has 19 touches the last three games, including a touchdown pass on a trick play, a rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns. Shakir had just three touches last week against Utah State, two catches and a rush, so he could be in for a big day against Colorado State.
99 • CURTIS WEAVER • DL
Weaver ranks third nationally with 13.5 sacks and ranks second on Boise State’s all-time career sacks list with 34. He left the New Mexico game with an injury but returned last week againt Utah State and had a big sack of Jordan Love. Weaver said he’s determined to win a Mountain West title, and he’s playing like it of late. He should be a factor again today.
STATS AND FACTS
• The Broncos have defeated six bowl-eligible teams this season, which ties for second nationally behind only Georgia (7).
• Boise State is a perfect 8-0 against Colorado State all-time.
• The Broncos are 60-17 all-time when playing on a non-Saturday.
• Boise State is just 3-3 all-time on Black Friday, including a 1-3 mark in road games.
• The Broncos are the only team in the Mountain West to finish the season with back-to-back road games.
COACHING MATCHUP
Colorado State coach Mike Bobo (28-34, fifth season)
Bobo’s job status could be in question after another losing season. The Rams are 4-7 and assured of missing a bowl game. The Rams’ best record in his five years at CSU is 7-6.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin (62-16, sixth season)
Harsin has led the Broncos to a pair of Mountain West championships, a New Year’s Six bowl win and an average of more than 10 wins per year since taking over in 2014.
COVERAGE PLANS
