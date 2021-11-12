BOISE - The Boise State football team is getting set to host Wyoming. Follow along for updates...
STARTING WIDEOUTS EVANS, COBBS MISS GAME DUE TO INJURIES
Boise State was without a pair of starting wide receivers in Octavius Evans and Stefan Cobbs due to undisclosed injuries. Cobbs appeared to injure his shoulder two weeks ago at Colorado State and only played a handful of snaps last week against Fresno State.
Both are enjoying the best years of their careers. Evans entered the game second on the team in both receiving yards (397) and receptions (32). The fifth-year senior also has two touchdown catches.
Cobbs has been hampered by multiple injuries during what’s become a breakout season. The redshirt junior has 28 catches for 381 yards and was tied entering the game with Khalil Shakir with five touchdown receptions.
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team will look to stay in contention for a Mountain Division title and a spot in the Mountain West Championship when it hosts Wyoming tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.
The Broncos need to win their final three games of the season and hope Utah State loses once, preferably Saturday night against San Jose State.
Boise State has lost three straight home games for the first time since the 1996 season.
The Broncos will be without a pair of starting wide receivers. Both Stefan Cobbs and Octavius Evans are expected to miss the game due to injuries, sources told the Idaho Press.
This blog will be updated before, during and after tonight's game with the Cowboys, so check back often for updates. Official injury news and inactives come out about 6:15 p.m.
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
MORE HOLANI: The Broncos finally had a healthy, full-go George Holani last week at Fresno State for the first time since last year’s season opener at Utah State. Ironically enough, that was the last time Holani rushed for 100 yards prior to last Saturday. Holani had 117 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards in Fresno for his biggest game in nearly two years. Holani is a difference maker when healthy, so keep getting him the ball.
STOP THE RUN: Boise State’s overall rush defense numbers aren’t great at 174.4 yards allowed per game on the ground (No. 94 of 130 in FBS). But they’ve been much better the past two weeks, holding Colorado State to 105 yards and Fresno State to 77. Wyoming has one of the top running backs in the league and a quarterback who can run. If the Broncos can slow the Wyoming running game, they should win easily.
PROTECT THE BLUE: The Broncos have lost three straight home games for the first time since their first FBS season back in 1996. The Broncos lost five straight at home that year. The Broncos have the second-best home winning percentage since 2000 (123-13, 90.4 percent), but it’s taken a hit this season. Boise State will be huge favorites against both Wyoming and New Mexico and must return to the days of dominating on The Blue.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
19 • HANK BACHMEIER • QB
Bachmeier entered the season with 15 career touchdown passes in two years but now has 16 touchdowns in nine games this season. Bachmeier (2,486) also has a career-high in passing yards while throwing just five interceptions. Bachmeier continues to have a very strong 2021 season.
14 • KAONOHI KANIHO • CB
The redshirt freshman recorded his second interception of the season last week at Fresno State. He also had a team-high seven tackles and a pass break-up. With starter Markel Reed out for the season Kaniho has continued to earn more playing time, and he’s taking advantage of it.
0 • JL SKINNER • S
It’s been an interesting year for Skinner, who leads the Boise State defense with 68 tackles but also has been ejected twice for targeting. Skinner had a huge tackle on fourth down at Fresno State and also had an interception in the end zone. Skinner is a game-changer when he’s on the field.
WYOMING PLAYERS TO WATCH
6 • XAZAVIAN VALLADAY • RB
Valladay is one of the best running backs in the Mountain West. He’s third with 760 rushing yards and is on pace for his second 1,000-yard season in the past two years. He’s got three 100-yard games this season.
15 • LEVI WILLIAMS • QB
Williams is more dangerous as a runner than a passer. He rushed for 116 yards and a score last week against Colorado State. Containing Williams and forcing him to pass will be a big key.
48 • CHAD MUMA • LB
Muma ranks second in the Mountain West with 89 tackles and leads the league with 58 solo tackles. He’s had at least 10 tackles in 13 of the past 15 games. He also has two touchdowns this season.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State has four wins against bowl eligible teams, which is second most in the country.
• The Broncos are 14-1 all-time against Wyoming, including a perfect 7-0 mark in Boise.
• Boise State is 37-12 all-time when playing on a Friday.
• The Broncos have had 12 different players make their first career starts this season.
• Boise State is looking to appear in its fifth-straight MW title game.
• The Broncos have scored in 308 consecutive games, a streak that ranks 8th all-time.
• Boise State is favored by 14.
RAINS PREDICTION
Boise State enters on a three-game home losing steak for the first time since 1996. The streak won’t reach four.
The Broncos have looked much better the last two weeks in impressive road wins at Colorado State and Fresno State and appear to be primed for a strong finish.
Wyoming has trouble scoring and likely won’t do much against this Boise State defense.
The Broncos are rolling, and will finally get a win on The Blue.
Broncos 31, Wyoming 10
-B.J. Rains