BOISE — Nevada has taken advantage of a Boise State turnover early in the third quarter and gone ahead with a touchdown. The Wolf Pack lead the Broncos 28-21.
On Boise State's first snap of the second half, Hank Bachmeier fumbled the ball on a sack and the Wolf Pack recovered at the Boise State 18. Toa Taua ran for a 12-yard score and Nevada converted on the 2-point try to take a 7-point lead.
Nevada started the game with a 11-play 67-yard drive that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Carson Strong to Cole Turner. Strong was 6 for 8 for 62 yards on the opening drive and the Wolf Pack converted on two third downs and a fourth down.
Boise State responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Hank Bachmeier to Stefan Cobbs. Boise State had its drive extended after Nevada jumped offsides on a punt attempt, extending the Broncos' drive.
Nevada scored on its next drive, with Strong getting the ball to the Boise State 32-yard line with a 39-yard completion to Justin Lockhart. But the Wolf Pack had to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Brandon Talton to make it 10-7.
Khalil Shakir gave the Broncos the lead with a highlight-reel 23-yard touchdown reception from Bachmeier in the end zone, hanging on with one-hand while diving between two defenders.
Nevada gained the lead back on a 2-yard run after a direct snap to running back Devonte Lee. The Broncos looked to have the run stopped, but Lee changed direction to get into the end zone.
Cobbs got his second touchdown reception of the game with 2:28 left in the first half, scoring on a 5-yard reception from Bachmeier.
Talton kicked his second field goal of the game as time expired in the first half, as the Broncos took a 21-20 lead into the locker room.
Isaiah Bagnah had three sacks for the Broncos in the first half.
Boise State has had issues with snapping the ball for the second game in a row as two bad snaps on a second quarter drive resulted in a combined loss of 40 yards for the Broncos. The Broncos started Will Farrar at center after Donte Harrington started the first four game for the Broncos. Projected starter Kekanioka Holomalia-Gonzalez, who hasn't played a game for the Broncos this season, continues to remain out.
BRONCOS MISSING IRWIN, IGIEHON, CURRAN
Boise State will be thin on the defensive line for today's game against Nevada as defensive end Shane Irwin will be inactive for the game.
Irwin is the fourth defensive lineman out for the Broncos as Divine Obichere and Aisa Kelemete, who both missed last week's game against Utah State have not returned. Kelemete announced he was medically retiring last week on social media, but is still listed on the Boise State roster.
Scale Igiehon will also miss today's game due to personal reasons.
Boise State will also be without starting tight end Riley Smith and left guard Garrett Curran.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is in a knee brace, but will play for the Broncos.
BRONCOS ARRIVE FOR AFTERNOON KICKOFF
The Boise State football team has arrived at Albertsons Stadium and players are trickling out onto the field for early warmups for today's 1:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX Sports 1 against Nevada here at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (2-2, 1-0 MW) are looking to avoid consecutive home losses for just the second time since 1997.
Nevada (2-1, 0-0) features potential first-round NFL Draft pick Carson Strong at quarterback. The Wolf Pack were picked to win the West Division, while the Broncos were picked to win the Mountain Division.
The winner of this game could have the leg up on hosting the Mountain West title game should both teams qualify for the game in December.
Boise State is coming off an impressive 27-3 road win at Utah State last week. It was the Broncos' 20th straight regular season Mountain West win, a streak that started with a win over Nevada in 2018.
This blog will be updated before, during and after Saturday's game, so check back often for news, notes, scoring recaps and more from the Albertsons Stadium press box.
For now, here's everything you need to know before kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR A BOISE STATE WIN
STAY CREATIVE: Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough coached from the sideline last week against Utah State at the request of the players. Whether it was just coincidence or not, he called his best game of the year. The Broncos gave eight snaps to players other than QB Hank Bachmeier and found ways to run the ball in the wildcat formation and on fly sweeps. The Broncos need to stay creative and get more players involved.
MORE TURNOVERS: Boise State’s defense has 12 takeaways in four games, which is tied for No. 2 nationally. The Broncos are No. 5 with seven interceptions, and No. 8 with five fumble recoveries. Nevada enters with solid offense, led by a potential first round pick at quarterback in Carson Strong. That means possessions will be at a premium, so the Boise State defense needs to keep the trend going and come away with multiple turnovers.
PROTECT THE BLUE: A potential record crowd will be on hand for a rare afternoon game on The Blue Saturday. It’s Homecoming, but more important, it’s Nevada. The Broncos need to embrace the rivalry and feed off the energy of a packed house. The Broncos lost to Oklahoma State in their last home game. Rarely do the Broncos lose on The Blue. They hardly ever lose two in a row. Get the swagger back on The Blue and dominate.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
6 • CT Thomas • WR
Thomas had six touches for 60 yards at Utah State after previously recording just two catches for 16 yards in the first three games of the season. Thomas can be a difference maker but for whatever reason was barley involved the first three games. He’s a threat both as a rusher and receiver, and the Broncos need to keep using him.
99 • Scott Matlock • DL
Matlock is one of the only players in college football history to record a receiving touchdown, a blocked field goal and a sack in the same game. It hasn’t happened in at least the last decade. The Homedale native leads the team with three sacks and has proven to be a team leader both on and off the field. He continues to have a huge year.
22 • Tyric LeBeauf • CB
LeBeauf recorded his team-leading third interception last week at Utah State when he picked off a pass at the goal line to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard. LeBeauf also had two interceptions at UCF in the season opener, and his three picks are tied for third in the country. It’s already the most by a Boise State player since 2015.
NEVADA PLAYERS TO WATCH
12 • Carson Strong • QB
Strong is a potential first round NFL Draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and could be in the mix for the first quarterback selected. He’s passed for 955 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. Strong is the best QB the Broncos will play in 2021.
7 • Romeo Doubs • WR
Doubs is also a potential high-round NFL Draft pick. He was a First Team All-Mountain West selection in 2020 after finishing with 1,002 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in nine games.
11 • Daiyan Henley • LB
Henley spent his first two seasons as a wide receiver before making the switch to linebacker in 2019. He’s now the leading tackler on the Nevada defense with 28 tackles in three games.
COACHING MATCHUP
Nevada: Jay Norvell (27-23, fifth season)
Norvell, who played at Iowa and then for a year with the Chicago Bears, has turned around the Nevada program. He previously was an assistant coach at UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona State.
Boise State: Andy Avalos (2-2, second season)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the D.C. at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is 16-1 in its last 17 games against Nevada.
• The Broncos have won 20 straight Mountain West regular season games, a streak that started with a win over Nevada in 2018.
• Boise State is 18-2 all-time against Nevada when playing in Boise.
• Since 2001 the Broncos are 37-1 at home in the month of October.
• Boise State has won 122 straight games when leading after the third quarter. It’s the longest streak in the nation.
• The Broncos have committed just 25 penalties in four games, which ranks as 25th fewest in the country.
NEVADA'S SCHEDULE
Sept. 4, at California, W, 22-17
Sept. 11, IDAHO STATE, W, 49-10
Sept. 18, at Kansas State, L, 17-38
TODAY, at Boise State, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 9, NEW MEXICO STATE, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, HAWAI’I, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23, at Fresno State, TBA
Oct. 29, UNLV, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6, SAN JOSE STATE, TBA
Nov. 13, at San Diego State, TBA
Nov. 19, AIR FORCE, TBA
Nov. 27, at Colorado State, 6 p.m.
RAINS' PREDICTION
Boise State’s defense allowed just three points against Utah State despite giving up 443 yards. The Broncos still have major issues defensively, both giving up explosive plays and stopping the run. Nevada has maybe the best offense the Broncos will see all season. But Boise State’s offense showed encouraging signs last week as well. And the Broncos are at home, and they rarely ever lose two straight at home. I’ll take Boise State in a close one.
Boise State 35, Nevada 34.
-B.J. Rains
