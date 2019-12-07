BOISE — Hawaii has cut Boise State's lead down to 31-10 following a 21-yard run by Miles Reed. There's 12 minutes left in the game.
Memphis has gone up 23-21 on Cincinnati.
BRONCOS GO UP 31-3 AFTER FUMBLE
Following a fumble recovery at the Hawaii 9, Jaylon Henderson ran in for five-yard touchdown, extending Boise State's lead to 31-3 over Hawaii. Boise State has now scored 31 unanswered points in the game.
SHAKIR HAS SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF GAME
Khalil Shakir has his second touchdown of the game, scoring on a four-yard run to give Boise State a 24-3 lead with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
The Broncos took nearly six minutes off the clock on the 11-play, 79-yard drive. Shakir also had a 36-yard touchdown reception for Boise State in tjhe second quarter.
Over in Memphis, Cincinnati holds on to a 21-20 lead in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.
BOISE GETS ANOTHER STOP IN ITS REDZONE
Boise State has its second stop of the day on a fourth-and-goal situation, as the Broncos opened the second half with another goal line stand.
The Rainbow Warriors drove down to the Boise State 5 on the first drive of the second half, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete as Boise State maintains its 17-3 lead in the third quarter.
BOISE STATE LEADS 17-3 AT HALFTIME, GETTING HELP FROM CINCINNATI
Boise State scored two touchdowns in the final 67 seconds of the first half to take a 17-3 lead over Hawaii into halftime at the Mountain West Championship Game.
The game was tied 3-3, but Jaylon Henderson had a pair of 36-yard touchdown passes to give Boise State a lead going into the break.
Following a Kekoa Nawahine interception in the endzone, Boise State drove down the field and scored on a 36-yard pass from Henderson to Khalil Shakir to give the Broncos their first lead of the game.
Boise State's defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession, and two plays later Henderson connected with John Hightower for another 36-yard score.
Boise State has 137 yards of total offense on its last two drives after picking up 97 on its first three drives. Henderson has 150 yards on 13 of 18 passing.
Over in Memphis, Boise State is getting some help in the American Athletic Championship Game, as Cincinnati leads Memphis 14-10. If Boise State and Memphis both win, Boise State could be in line to get the Group of Five's bid to the Cotton Bowl.
HIGHTOWER EXTENDS LEAD BEFORE HALF
Boise State has extended its lead to 17-3 with 14 seconds left in the half as Jaylon Henderson connects with John Hightower, who keeps his balance to run it in for a 36-yard field goal.
Henderson now has two touchdowns on his last three passes.
SHAKIR SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF GAME
Off the Kekoa Nawahine interception, Boise State has the first touchdown of the game as Jaylon Henderson connects with Khalil Shakir for a 36-yard touchdown pass to put Boise State up 10-3 with 1:07 left in the second quarter.
NAWAHINE COMES UP WITH INTERCEPTION IN ENDZONE
Kekoa Nawahine comes up with the first turnover of the day, intercepting a pass by Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald in the endzone.
Boise State gets the ball back with the score still tied 3-3 with 3:44 to go in the first half.
BOISE STATE GETS FOURTH DOWN STOP AT GOAL LINE
Boise State got a big fourth down stop at the goal line after Hawaii elected to take points off the board following a field goal to go for a touchdown.
The Rainbow Warriors made a 21-yard field goal, but an offsides penalty gave them the option to try for a fourth-and-goal from 1. Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald tried to run it into the endzone, but was stopped by Sonatane Lui and Riley Whimpey.
The game is still tied at 3-3 with nine minutes left in the first half.
GAME TIED AT 3 GOING INTO SECOND QUARTER
Boise State and Hawaii are tied 3-3 going into the second quarter.
SACHSE TIES GAME WITH FIELD GOAL
Eric Sachse has tied the game with a 34-yard field goal and Boise State and Hawaii are now tied at 3-3 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Hawaii got on the board, Boise State drove 58 yards on 15 plays.
HAWAII ON BOARD WITH EARLY FIELD GOAL
Hawaii is on the board first in the Mountain West Championship Game as Ryan Meskell hits a 47-yard field goal to put the Rainbow Warriors up 3-0.
Boise State went three-and-out on its opening drive and had to put, and the Warriors drove down to the Boise State 29. The field goal attempt was helped by a Boise State offsides penalty on fourth down, bringing the attempt five yards closer.
PREGAME UPDATE
It's Championship Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Boise State football team is a little more than two hours away from kicking off against Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship Game with a potential bid to a New Year's Six Bowl Game on the line.
If Boise State wins and the Broncos get some help from Cincinnati against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, the Broncos could grab the Group of Five's bid to the Cotton Bowl. Boise State was ranked No. 19 in the last College Football Playoff Bowl, while Memphis was No. 17. Cincinnati was No. 20, one spot behind the Broncos.
It's currently 50 degrees and cloudy, with rain coming through earlier this morning. The rain has stopped and is expected to hold off until around the time the game ends.
A small crowd is expected for today's game and the parking lot in front of the stadium was relatively empty compared to a normal game day.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR THE BRONCOS
1. TURNOVER BATTLE: Boise State forced four turnovers in the first game against Hawaii, and comitted just one. The Broncos need a similar result in the rematch. Boise State has struggled in the turnover department for much of the year, but a game of this magnitude will likely be decided by whoever can win the turnover battle. It’s a huge key.
2. RUN THE BALL: Boise State tied a season low with just 91 rushing yards last week against Colorado State. George Holani needs 88 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, and the Broncos badly need him to reach that number in this game. If the Broncos can run the ball with success, they’ll chew up the clock and keep Hawaii’s offense off the field.
3. REMEMBER LAST YEAR: The Broncos lost last year’s Mountain West title game at home in overtime to Fresno State and players talked all week about how the pain of that loss lingered with them for several months. Boise State’s players need to remember that feeling and use it as motivation. Start fast, don’t let Hawaii get confident and bring home the title.
COACH BREAKDOWN
Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich (27-26, fourth season)
Rolovich played quarterback at Hawaii and was an assistant coach there under June Jones. He returned as head coach prior to the 2016 season, and has gone to two bowl games in three years. Rolovich was named the 2019 Mountain West Coach of the Year earlier this week.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin (63-16, sixth season)
Harsin has led the Broncos to a pair of Mountain West championships, a New Year’s Six bowl win and an average of more than 10 wins per year since taking over in 2014. His name has been floated in rumors lately about openings at Missouri and Arkansas.
HAWAII PLAYERS TO WATCH
13 • COLE MCDONALD • QB
McDonald has seven games with at least three passing touchdowns and five with at least 300 passing yards. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West, but hasn’t been as good of late and has split some time with backup Chevan Cordero. McDonald is prone to interceptions, and the Broncos need a few.
6 • CEDRIC BYRD • WR
Byrd was a first-team All-Mountain West selection after leading the league with 91 catches and 10 touchdowns while finishing third with 1,049 receiving yards. He has just one touchdown in his last eight games, and the Broncos are hoping he stays quiet.
7 • SOLOMON MATAUTIA • LB
Matautia leads Hawaii with 68 tackles and is second with four tackles-for-loss. He also has two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown against New Mexico.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
9 • JAYLON HENDERSON • QB
Boise State has scored 122 points with Henderson under center the last three games. He took over due to injuries to both Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord, but apparently will remain the choice moving forward despite the others now being available to play. The fifth-year senior has made plays with his arms and legs.
16 • JOHN HIGHTOWER • WR
A case could have been made for Hightower as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year due to his combined receiving and rushing stats. The award went to Josh Love of San Jose State, but Hightower has proven to be a key part of Boise State’s offense. In the first matchup with Hawaii he had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
28 • KEKAULA KANIHO • N
Kaniho ranked near the top of the conference with 11.0 tackles for loss despite playing in the secondary. Kaniho is a native of Hawaii and has admitted the game has extra meaning for him. He recovered a fumble in the first game against the Rainbow Warriors earlier this season and should be motivated to have a huge day in the title game.
STATS AND FACTS
• The Broncos are hosting the Mountain West Championship for the third straight season, and the fourth time in six years.
• Boise State has six wins over bowl eligible teams this season, which is tied for fifth-most nationally.
• Opposing teams have committed 41 false starts the past two seasons inside Albertsons Stadium. The average of 3.15 per game is the highest in the country.
• Boise State is 13-3 all-time against Hawaii.
HAWAII SCHEDULE
Aug. 24, ARIZONA, W, 45-38
Sept. 7, OREGON STATE, W, 31-28
Sept. 14, at Washington, L, 20-52
Sept. 21, CENTRAL ARKANSAS, W, 35-16
Sept. 28, at Nevada, W, 54-3
Oct. 12, at Boise State, L, 37-59
Oct. 19, AIR FORCE, L, 26-56
Oct. 26, at New Mexico, W, 45-31
Nov. 2, FRESNO STATE, L, 38-41
Nov. 9, SAN JOSE STATE, W, 42-40
Nov. 16, at UNLV, W, 21-7
Nov. 23, SAN DIEGO STATE, W, 14-11
Nov. 30, ARMY, W, 52-31
COVERAGE PLANS
The Idaho Press will have four reporters and two photographers at Albertsons Stadium for Saturday's game. We'll have a live blog throughout the day here at BlueTurfSports.com, and we'll have four full pages of coverage in Sunday's print edition of the Idaho Press. Our sports front will be a full page photo that would look great in a frame or hanging on a wall, so make sure to grab a copy if the Broncos win.