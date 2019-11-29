FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State has cut Boise State's lead to 31-24 with a 34-yard field goal from Braxton Davis. There's eight minutes left in the game.
HENDERSON RUSHING TOUCHDOWN PUTS BOISE STATE UP 31-21
Jaylon Henderson got his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run and Boise State has extended its lead to 31-21 with 11:26 left in the game.
Henderson is the 11th player to score a rushing touchdown for Boise State this season, the most since 2004.
COLORADO STATE CUTS BOISE STATE'S LEAD TO 24-21
Colorado State has cut Boise State's lead down to three points on a 28-yard pass from Patrick O'Brien to Trey McBride. The Rams drove 80 yards on nine plays and now trail 24-21 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
BRONCOS LEAD 24-21 AT HALFTIME
Jaylon Henderson has 116 yards on 15 of 20 passing and Garrett Collingham has two touchdown as Boise State leads Colorado State 24-14 going into half.
Collingham scored Boise State's first touchdown on a two-yard run, then had a three-yard touchdown reception with 1:16 left in the first half to put Boise State ahead 21-14.
The Broncos were able to extend the lead after a Curtis Weaver interception to give Boise State the ball at the Rams' 26 and Eric Sachse hit a 39-yard field goal with 18 seconds left on the clock.
It marks the 10th straight road game that Boise State has scored in the final minute of the first half.
Tyreque Jones had an interception for Boise State and CT Thomas had a five-yard touchdown reception from Henderson.
Boise State will receive the ball to open the second half.
COLLINGHAM'S SECOND TD PUTS BOISE STATE AHEAD
Garrett Collingham has his second touchdown of the game after a 3-yard reception from Jaylon Henderson. Henderson had two sneaks on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive.
Collingham also had Boise State's first touchdown of the game on a two-yard run.
Boise State leads Colorado State 21-14 late in the first half.
COLORADO STATE TIES GAME 14-14
Colorado State has tied the game at 14-14 after a 16-yard touchdown pass from Patrick O'Brien to Warren Jackson. Jackson had to reach the ball over the line to get the score.
The Rams scored on a 12-play, 81-yard drive, which took just over six minutes.
BRONCOS TAKE LEAD EARLY IN FIRST QUARTER
Boise State took its first lead of the game on the first play of the second quarter, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jaylon Henderson to CT Thomas.
Boise State started the drive on the Colorado State 20 after an interception by Tyreque Jones. Boise State leads 14-7
BRONCOS TIE IT AT 7-7 LATE IN FIRST QUARTER
Garrett Collingham has run for a touchdown on an end-around and Boise State has scored to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter.
Boise State's drive was extended on a running into the kicker penalty on a punt.
COLORADO STATE SCORES ON FIRST DRIVE
Colorado State drove 75 yards in nine plays on the opening drive, scoring on a 3-yard run by Jaylen Thomas. Jaylon Henderson will get his first shot with the ball down 7-0.
HENDERSON GETS THIRD START FOR BRONCOS
Jaylon Henderson will get the start at quarterback for the third straight week.
Henderson has started the last two weeks for the Broncos, both wins, and had thrown for 567 and seven touchdowns in both games played.
Both the other quarterbacks who have started for Boise State this year, Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord are dressed and were throwing in warmups.
Cornerback Markel Reed, safety Jordan Happle and offensive lineman Eric Quevedo will all miss today's game.
PREGAME NOTES
The Boise State football team is a little more than two hours from kicking off against Colorado state at Canvas Stadium.
It's a cool 25 degrees and clouds are in the air, but snow is forecast to hold off until at least 5 p.m. The Fort Collins area was hit by a big snow storm that dumped 14 inches on the area earlier this week, but crews have worked throughout the week to make sure the field is close.
Boise State has already clinched a Mountain Division title and will host Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship game next week, but a win here will keep the Broncos in the race for a possible Cotton Bowl berth.
Keep it here throughout the afternoon for updates
Here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
POUND THE ROCK: Boise State has rushed for 512 yards the last two weeks thanks to an improved offensive line. Snow is in the forecast for Fort Collins, which means the Broncos probably will have to run the ball a lot. If the Broncos can have success on the ground, they should be able to chew up the clock and leave town with a win.
START FAST: Colorado State was eliminated from bowl contention last week, so the Rams have little to play for. The weather will be bad, the crowd will be small and the atmosphere will be dead. The Broncos need to score early and start fast, and give the Rams no reason to care about being there. Give them the knockout punch early.
STAY HEALTHY: The Broncos need to win the game to stay in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl, but almost as important is not suffering any injuries. Boise State needs everyone healthy for the title game next week against Hawaii. Getting Hank Bachmeier back at quarterback would be a big plus as well. Escaping the game injury free is a big key.
COLORADO STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
9 • WARREN JACKSON • WR
Every year Colorado State seems to have a stud wide receiver that puts up big numbers and then heads to the NFL. Jackson is that guy this year. He’s got 69 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine game. The 6-foot-6 Jackson will be a big challenge for Boise State’s defensive backs.
12 • PATRICK O'BRIEN • QB
O’Brien took over early in the season after starter Collin Hill suffered a torn ACL. He’s passed for 2,514 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. O’Brien transferred from Nebraska, where he played in three games in 2017.
7 • JAMAL HICKS • S
The linebacker should be in the mix for all-league honors. He leads the Rams with 102 tackles and has 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He has at least 10 tackles in four of the last six games.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
The true freshman running back has made quite the impact this year. He rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns last week against Utah State, and now needs just 130 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and extend Boise State’s streak to 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher. Holani should get plenty of action today.
2 • KHALIL SHAKIR • WR
Good things happen when the Broncos get the ball in Shakir’s hands. He has 19 touches the last three games, including a touchdown pass on a trick play, a rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns. Shakir had just three touches last week against Utah State, two catches and a rush, so he could be in for a big day against Colorado State.
99 • CURTIS WEAVER • DL
Weaver ranks third nationally with 13.5 sacks and ranks second on Boise State’s all-time career sacks list with 34. He left the New Mexico game with an injury but returned last week againt Utah State and had a big sack of Jordan Love. Weaver said he’s determined to win a Mountain West title, and he’s playing like it of late. He should be a factor again today.
STATS AND FACTS
• The Broncos have defeated six bowl-eligible teams this season, which ties for second nationally behind only Georgia (7).
• Boise State is a perfect 8-0 against Colorado State all-time.
• The Broncos are 60-17 all-time when playing on a non-Saturday.
• Boise State is just 3-3 all-time on Black Friday, including a 1-3 mark in road games.
• The Broncos are the only team in the Mountain West to finish the season with back-to-back road games.
COACHING MATCHUP
Colorado State coach Mike Bobo (28-34, fifth season)
Bobo’s job status could be in question after another losing season. The Rams are 4-7 and assured of missing a bowl game. The Rams’ best record in his five years at CSU is 7-6.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin (62-16, sixth season)
Harsin has led the Broncos to a pair of Mountain West championships, a New Year’s Six bowl win and an average of more than 10 wins per year since taking over in 2014.
