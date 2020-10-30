COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Boise State football team is on the field at Falcon Stadium warming up for today's 4 p.m. game at Air Force.
The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Wind could be a factor. A fairly brisk wind is moving from the left end zone across the field to the right. Temperatures should be around 60 degrees at kick off and there's not a cloud in the sky. It's an almost perfect afternoon for football.
It's the first road game of the year for the Broncos, who are coming off an impressive 42-13 win over Utah State last week in the season opener.
Boise State has won three in a row against Air Force but previously lost three consecutive games to the Falcons from 2014-16. Overall the Broncos are 1-2 in their past three games at the Air Force Academy.
Air Force suffered a surprising 17-6 loss at San Jose State last week to start Mountain West play, but previously had a 40-7 win against Navy on Oct. 3.
The Idaho Press has a reporter on site at Falcon Stadium to cover today's game, so make sure to check back to BlueTurfSports.com for a live blog throughout the game with news, stats, a scoring summary and more.
The Idaho Press will also have three full pages of coverage in Sunday's paper.
Until then, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
SOLID TACKLING: The Air Force triple option offense is all about creating mismatches and one-on-one opportunities. Boise State tackled pretty well against Utah State, but it will be even more important against the Falcons. A missed tackle could be the difference between a 2-yard gain and a 14-yard gain. Getting multiple players near the ball is key.
SCORE EARLY: Boise State’s offense will get less possessions due to Air Force chewing up the clock running the ball, so the Broncos must be efficient when they have the ball. Air Force plays well with the lead and really struggles once they fall behind and have to pass, so jumping out to an early lead is crucial. The Broncos need a fast start.
RUN THE BALL: Boise State’s defense figures to be on the field a lot, so anything the offense can do to chew up the clock and give them a break will be key. Boise State ran the ball well against Utah State in the opener, and another strong running game would help keep the defense fresh on the sidelines. A big game from George Holani would be nice.
AIR FORCE PLAYERS TO WATCH
4 • Haaziq Daniels • QB
The Missouri native wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback for Air Force this fall but took over when Donald Hammond was ‘not in good standing’ with with acacemy prior to the season. Daniels has 121 yards rushing on 23 carries (5.3 ypc) through two games as a sophomore.
34 • Timothy Jackson • RB
The fullback leads Air Force with 178 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.2 per carry). He played in 10 games last year and was third on the Falcons in rushing despite finishing with 745 yards. He earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention last year.
78 • George Silvanic • DT
The 285-pound defensive tackle leads Air Force with 13 tackles through two games and also has team highs with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Silvanic is starting as a senior after appearing in just one game the past three years.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • George Holani • RB
Holani had 14 rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown against Utah State and added three catches for 33 yards and another score. The sophomore needs to average at least 100 yards per game to stay on pace to extend Boise State’s 1,000-yard rushing streak.
7 • Zeke Noa • LB
Noa had 10 tackles in last year’s game against Air Force but suffered a pair of season-ending injuries and left early. He’ll have the responsibility of taking the fullback in the Falcons’ triple option offense, and his play will be key to Boise State’s chances of winning.
99 • Scott Matlock • DT
Matlock made his first career start against Utah State and had two tackles. Things get harder this week against the Air Force offense, and how well Matlock can clog things up in the middle of the defensive line will be big. Air Force typically has a strong O-line.
TEAM COMPARISON
Stat, Boise State, Air Force
Rushing Offense, 171.0, 287.5
Passing Offense, 279.0, 66.5
Total Offense, 450.0, 354.0
Scoring Offense, 42.0, 23.0
Scoring Defense, 13.0, 12.0
Rushing Defense, 111.0, 79.0
Passing Defense, 92.0, 188.5
Total Defense, 203.0, 267.5
Sacks, 3.0, 1.5
Tackles for Loss, 7.0, 4.0
Sacks Allowed, 3.0, 0.50
Turnover Margin, 1.00, 0.50
3rd Down Offense, 45.5 %, 44.0 5
3rd Down Defense, 40.0 %, 40.0 %
Red Zone Offense, 100 %, 85.7 %
AIR FORCE SCHEDULE
Oct. 3, NAVY, W, 40-7
Oct. 24, at San Jose State, L, 6-17
TODAY BOISE STATE 4 p.m.
Nov. 7, at Army, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 14, at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Nov. 20, NEW MEXICO, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26, COLORADO STATE, Noon
Dec. 3, at Utah State. 7:30 p.m.
FACTS AND STATS
• Boise State is 118-21 when ranked in the Top 25.
• The Broncos have won 10 straight games against Mountain West teams. It’s the third-longest streak in the country over conference opponents.
• Boise State has won 16 straight against Mountain Division teams. Air Force was the last divisional team to beat the Broncos, doing so 27-20 in 2016.
• The Broncos have scored in the final minute of the first half in 10 straight road games dating back to 2018.
PREDICTION
Boise State has struggled some with Air Force in the past (three straight losses from 2014-16), but this is not a typical Falcons team.They lost all 11 projected starters on defense due to opt-outs this fall, and the offense scored just six points last Saturday in a bad loss to San Jose State. The Broncos have averaged 40.6 points in wins against Air Force the past three years and should again be able to score. Road games at the Academy are never easy, but the Broncos are clearly the better team.
Boise State 38, Air Force 17