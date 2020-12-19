LAS VEGAS - For the second time in the past three years, the Boise State football team suffered a loss in the Mountain West Championship Game.
The Broncos struggled to move the ball on offense and had no answer for San Jose State's passing attack in a 34-20 loss Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Its the first Mountain West title for San Jose State in program history. The Spartans (7-0) got a championship game-record 453 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Nick Starkel.
Boise State trailed 19-6 at the half. A 69-yard punt return from Avery Williams pulled them within 19-13, but they never got any closer.
The Broncos will await a bowl invitation on Sunday. San Jose State will head to the Arizona Bowl as the Mountain West champion.
Starkel, a transfer from Texas A&M and Arkansas, completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns.
The loss was the first in 15 career games for Boise State against San Jose State. It was the second-straight loss in Sam Boyd Stadium for the Broncos, who lost to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl last year.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier finished 21 of 41 for 221 yards and no touchdowns. The Broncos had just 233 total yards, including only 12 rushing yards, compared to 498 yards from San Jose State.
The Broncos had a chance to take an early 3-0 lead but Jonah Dalmas missed his first field goal of the season, a 46-yard attempt.
San Jose State took advantage, scoring three plays later on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Tre Walker to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Boise State safety JL Skinner missed a tackle on the play near the line of scrimmage which led to Walker running free into the end zone.
Dalmas made up for the early miss when he nailed a career-long 51-yarder on Boise State's next possession to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
San Jose State kicker Matt Mercurio followed with a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Spartans up 10-3 and added a 26-yarder with 2:31 to go in the half and a 32-yarder with 50 seconds left to make it 19-3.
Dalmas made a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Broncos some life heading into the locker room down 19-6.
Williams took over from there. The two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year caught a punt, eluded a couple defenders as he came back across the field and beat the Spartans to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown.
It was the ninth return touchdown of Williams' career which tied Washington's Dante Pettis for the NCAA record.
San Jose State responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Isaia Hamilton and the Spartans added the 2-point conversion to go up 27-13 early in the fourth quarter.
But the Broncos responded, and Bachmeier scored a 2-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-goal when he dove for the pylon to bring them within 7 at 27-20 with 10:51 left in the game.
But San Jose State iced the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Derrick Deese Jr. to make it 34-20 with 3:48 left.
This post will be updated with postgame reaction, stats and more so check back shortly...