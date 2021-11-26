CARSON, Calif. – The Boise State football team led 13-3 and could have gone for the knockout punch midway through the second quarter against No. 21 San Diego State.
But instead of going for it on fourth-and-2 from the 5-yard line, the Broncos elected for a 22-yard field goal to take a 16-3 lead.
Given life, the Aztecs took advantage.
San Diego State scored the next 24 points to take a double-digit lead and never looked back, handing the Broncos a devastating 27-16 loss at Dignity Health Sports Park to end the regular season.
With the loss Boise State was eliminated from the Mountain Division race and will now await a bowl invitation on Dec. 5. The Broncos had needed a win and an Air Force loss later Friday to advance to the title game, but left no drama for later in the day by being shut out in the second half.
San Diego State secured the West Division title with the win and play in the Mountain West title game for the first time since 2016.
Jake Stetz might have earned some team MVP votes Friday and he didn’t even play. The All-Mountain West offensive line candidate missed the game due to a knee injury – and the line struggled badly without him.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked four times and knocked to the ground on several other plays as a talented San Diego State defensive front had him running for his life all game.
The game flipped when two things happened – Boise State elected to kick a field goal instead of going for it near the goal line in the second quarter and when the Aztecs made a switch at quarterback to Jordon Brookshire.
San Diego State had done very little on offense when Brookshire entered with 3:04 left in the half. He had played in each of the first four games of the season for the Aztecs but hadn’t played since Oct. 15 due to an injury.
He immediately led San Diego State on a long touchdown drive and after the Broncos quickly went three and out, got the Aztecs back into field goal range just before the half.
San Diego State scored 10 points in the final 1:30 of the half and then used a long touchdown drive to start the third quarter to turn a 16-3 Boise State lead into a 20-16 lead for the Aztecs.
Bachmeier’s pass was tipped and intercepted on Boise State’s drive and San Diego State scored again to suddenly lead by double digits at 27-16.
Boise State’s start was great. The rest of it was disastrous.
It was particularly bad offensively in the second half. The Broncos ran 32 plays for 71 yards, didn’t score, threw two interceptions, got sacked five times and went 2 for 7 on third down – all in the third and forth quarters.
The Broncos were trying to win a fifth-straight game to end the regular season with an 8-4 record – which all things considered wouldn’t have been that bad. Boise State played 10 bowl-eligible teams this season, the most in the nation, and had to play four ranked teams – including three on the road.
But 7-5 feels a lot different, particularly with how bad it was in the second half.
The Broncos will now hope to salvage a disappointing first season of the Andy Avalos era with a win in a bowl game, which will be announced on Dec. 5.
Check back to this story for an updated version with postgame reaction from Avalos and players.
PREGAME UPDATE
A big day for the Boise State football team has finally arrived.
By later this afternoon the Broncos will either be headed to the Mountain West title game or awaiting a bowl bid next weekend.
The Broncos are on the field warming up at Dignity Health Sports Park and kickoff is less than an hour away. It's sunny, the sky is clear and the temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s - perfect weather for a late November day.
This game at San Diego State is being played at the home of the LA Galaxy due to ongoing construction of the Aztecs' new stadium in San Diego.
This marks the final day of the regular season for the Broncos. And not many expected them to be in this spot a month ago.
The Broncos were 3-4, had just lost a third home game in a row, and were spiraling towards one of the worst seasons at the FBS level in program history.
A bye week changed everything.
Boise State stepped up the intensity and competition in practice and worked off the field to reestablish the foundation the Broncos were built on. As coach Andy Avalos put it, players needed to remember what it meant to ‘bleed blue.’
Whatever happened that week altered the course of Boise State’s season. The Broncos have won four straight games since and arrive at the final game of the regular season somehow still alive for a spot in the Mountain West title game.
Boise State plays No. 21 San Diego State at 10 a.m. MST needing a win and an Air Force loss to UNLV later Friday (the Falcons are favored by 20) to win the Mountain Division and get back to the Mountain West title game for the fifth straight year.
While maybe not likely that both the Broncos will win and Air Force will lose, it’s at least possible. And that’s more than what it looked like it would be a month ago.
“Looking back to when we were 3-4 we talked about how small the margin is and I believe we’ve continued to work day in and day out and we’re confident in ourselves and that’s showed as we’ve continued to win in the second half of the season,” senior linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “We’re super excited. We understand everything we want to accomplish is still there if the stars align.”
It figures to be a unique day for the Broncos (7-4, 5-2 MW), starting with the rare 9 a.m. local start time due to the game be televised nationally on CBS. It’s also Black Friday.
San Diego State hasn’t drawn well in Carson this season, and they figure to have an even smaller crowd due to the time and date of the game. Boise State, which has a good chunk of players from the Southern California area, conceivably could have as many or more fans than the Aztecs.
The Aztecs have plenty on the line as well. They clinch the West Division title and a spot in the championship game with a win. Should they lose, Fresno State would need to lose to San Jose State for them to still reach the title game.
“It’s a huge game for this program and it’s a huge game for them too,” defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “You love these games where you both go into it as a head to head matchup with so much on the line, especially this late in the year. That’s why you play these games. Our guys are extremely excited for this game and our coaching staff is extremely excited for this game.”
Boise State has played one of the toughest schedules in the country this season. San Diego State will be the 10th bowl eligible team the Broncos will have played this season, the most of any team un the nation. It’s also the third ranked opponent Boise State is facing on the road. The Broncos are 2-0 in that spot with wins at BYU and Fresno State.
San Diego State (10-1, 6-1 MW) is ranked No. 21 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. They already have wins over Utah and Arizona from the Pac 12, as well as Air Force, Nevada and San Jose State in Mountain West play.
The Aztecs have an outside shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game should they beat the Broncos and win the Mountain West title game. The highest-ranked Group of 5 champion earns a spot to a New Year’s Six. All it would potentially take is an upset loss by Cincinnati in the AAC title game to put San Diego State in that spot.
A win for the Broncos might be enough to put them in next week’s CFP rankings despite the 8-4 record. It would be a third road win over a ranked team as detailed above and would give Boise State five straight wins after the 3-4 start.
It would also keep the Broncos alive in the Mountain Division race — at least for a couple more hours.
“This is the type of game you come to college football to play,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “You want to play in a big game like this with things on the line against a Top 25 team on the road that a lot of people aren’t going to give you a chance to win? Let’s go do it.”
Boise State gets the chance to put the pressure on Air Force. The Broncos will just be finishing up their game in San Diego when the Rebels and Falcons kick off in Colorado at 1:30 p.m. MST, meaning Air Force will know whether they need a win to advance to the title game.
The Broncos hope to take care of business themselves and then become big fans of UNLV on their flight back to Boise.
“You have to control what you can control and we have to win this weekend first,” EDGE rusher Dylan Herberg said. “We can’t think too much about the score of the Air Force-UNLV game yet, but I mean maybe the Rebels will have an extra fan or two.”