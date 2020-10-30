AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After two frustrating drives Air Force had the lead and it looked like another ‘here we go again’ game for the Boise State football team Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
But the defense soon figured things out and backup quarterback Jack Sears showed why he was one of the top ranked signal callers in the 2017 class.
Starter Hank Bachmeier was left back in Boise for unknown reasons but Sears stepped in and completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 49-30 win.
Bachmeier did not make the trip due to unknown reasons. Boise State is also without starting safety JL Skinner. The school confirmed one player missed the game due COVID-19 protocol but didn’t say who.
Sears threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to CT Thomas on the first play of the game, heaving a perfect deep pass down the middle and hitting his receiver in stride to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead.
Air Force responded with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:23 off the clock and tied the game at 7-7 on a 7-yard touchdown run from Brandon Lewis with 9:27 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons then forced the Broncos to punt and used another long drive to go up 14-7. Matthew Murla ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Air Force up 14-7 with 3:23 left in the first quarter.
Boise State evened the score at 14-14 on a 4-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren with 13:14 left in the second quarter.
Air Force retook the lead at 17-14 on a 31-yard field goal from Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl with 6:53 left in the first half.
Van Buren scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 1 yard out, to put the Broncos back in front 21-17 with 2:27 left in the half.
Boise State's defense forced a punt, and the offense took advantage just before the half. Sears found Octavius Evans for a 21-yard touchdown and the Broncos took a 28-17 lead into the break.
It was the 11th straight road game Boise State scored points in the final minute of the first half.
Boise State lost several players to injury in the first half including George Holani, Demitri Washington and Scale Igiehon.
Boise State upped the lead to 35-17 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sears to Thomas with 54 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Falcons responded with a 7-yard touchdown from Murla to cut it to 35-24 with 11:24 left.
Avery Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to extend Boise State's lead to 42-24.
After an Air Force touchdown, Sears added a rushing score to give the Broncos the lead at 49-30.
Check back to this story for postgame reaction and more from Falcon Stadium.
BACHMEIER OUT FOR BOISE STATE
Boise State will be without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier today against Air Force.
USC transfer Jack Sears will start at quarterback in his place.
Bachmeier was not among the quarterbacks suited up during pregame warmups, and Boise State confirmed 45 minutes prior to kickoff that he did not make the trip.
Boise State did not give a reason for Bachmeier's absence, but did say one player missed the game due COVID-19 protocol. Starting safety JL Skinner also didn't make the trip.
Bachmeier was 20 for 28 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in last week's season opener against Utah State.
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team is on the field at Falcon Stadium warming up for today's 4 p.m. game at Air Force.
The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Wind could be a factor. A fairly brisk wind is moving from the left end zone across the field to the right. Temperatures should be around 60 degrees at kick off and there's not a cloud in the sky. It's an almost perfect afternoon for football.
It's the first road game of the year for the Broncos, who are coming off an impressive 42-13 win over Utah State last week in the season opener.
Boise State has won three in a row against Air Force but previously lost three consecutive games to the Falcons from 2014-16. Overall the Broncos are 1-2 in their past three games at the Air Force Academy.
Air Force suffered a surprising 17-6 loss at San Jose State last week to start Mountain West play, but previously had a 40-7 win against Navy on Oct. 3.
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
SOLID TACKLING: The Air Force triple option offense is all about creating mismatches and one-on-one opportunities. Boise State tackled pretty well against Utah State, but it will be even more important against the Falcons. A missed tackle could be the difference between a 2-yard gain and a 14-yard gain. Getting multiple players near the ball is key.
SCORE EARLY: Boise State’s offense will get less possessions due to Air Force chewing up the clock running the ball, so the Broncos must be efficient when they have the ball. Air Force plays well with the lead and really struggles once they fall behind and have to pass, so jumping out to an early lead is crucial. The Broncos need a fast start.
RUN THE BALL: Boise State’s defense figures to be on the field a lot, so anything the offense can do to chew up the clock and give them a break will be key. Boise State ran the ball well against Utah State in the opener, and another strong running game would help keep the defense fresh on the sidelines. A big game from George Holani would be nice.
AIR FORCE PLAYERS TO WATCH
4 • Haaziq Daniels • QB
The Missouri native wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback for Air Force this fall but took over when Donald Hammond was ‘not in good standing’ with with acacemy prior to the season. Daniels has 121 yards rushing on 23 carries (5.3 ypc) through two games as a sophomore.
34 • Timothy Jackson • RB
The fullback leads Air Force with 178 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.2 per carry). He played in 10 games last year and was third on the Falcons in rushing despite finishing with 745 yards. He earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention last year.
78 • George Silvanic • DT
The 285-pound defensive tackle leads Air Force with 13 tackles through two games and also has team highs with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Silvanic is starting as a senior after appearing in just one game the past three years.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • George Holani • RB
Holani had 14 rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown against Utah State and added three catches for 33 yards and another score. The sophomore needs to average at least 100 yards per game to stay on pace to extend Boise State’s 1,000-yard rushing streak.
7 • Zeke Noa • LB
Noa had 10 tackles in last year’s game against Air Force but suffered a pair of season-ending injuries and left early. He’ll have the responsibility of taking the fullback in the Falcons’ triple option offense, and his play will be key to Boise State’s chances of winning.
99 • Scott Matlock • DT
Matlock made his first career start against Utah State and had two tackles. Things get harder this week against the Air Force offense, and how well Matlock can clog things up in the middle of the defensive line will be big. Air Force typically has a strong O-line.
TEAM COMPARISON
Stat, Boise State, Air Force
Rushing Offense, 171.0, 287.5
Passing Offense, 279.0, 66.5
Total Offense, 450.0, 354.0
Scoring Offense, 42.0, 23.0
Scoring Defense, 13.0, 12.0
Rushing Defense, 111.0, 79.0
Passing Defense, 92.0, 188.5
Total Defense, 203.0, 267.5
Sacks, 3.0, 1.5
Tackles for Loss, 7.0, 4.0
Sacks Allowed, 3.0, 0.50
Turnover Margin, 1.00, 0.50
3rd Down Offense, 45.5 %, 44.0 5
3rd Down Defense, 40.0 %, 40.0 %
Red Zone Offense, 100 %, 85.7 %
AIR FORCE SCHEDULE
Oct. 3, NAVY, W, 40-7
Oct. 24, at San Jose State, L, 6-17
TODAY BOISE STATE 4 p.m.
Nov. 7, at Army, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 14, at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Nov. 20, NEW MEXICO, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26, COLORADO STATE, Noon
Dec. 3, at Utah State. 7:30 p.m.
FACTS AND STATS
• Boise State is 118-21 when ranked in the Top 25.
• The Broncos have won 10 straight games against Mountain West teams. It’s the third-longest streak in the country over conference opponents.
• Boise State has won 16 straight against Mountain Division teams. Air Force was the last divisional team to beat the Broncos, doing so 27-20 in 2016.
• The Broncos have scored in the final minute of the first half in 10 straight road games dating back to 2018.
PREDICTION
Boise State has struggled some with Air Force in the past (three straight losses from 2014-16), but this is not a typical Falcons team.They lost all 11 projected starters on defense due to opt-outs this fall, and the offense scored just six points last Saturday in a bad loss to San Jose State. The Broncos have averaged 40.6 points in wins against Air Force the past three years and should again be able to score. Road games at the Academy are never easy, but the Broncos are clearly the better team.
Boise State 38, Air Force 17