RENO, Nev. — Boise State has pulled most of its starters, but Jonah Dalmas has his second field goal of the game, this time for 31 yards. Boise State leads 41-3.
FUMBLE LEADS TO ANOTHER BSU TD
After its defense forced a fumble, Boise State's offense needed just two plays to score and extend its lead to 38-3.
Ashton Jeanty scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
HOLANI GETS SECOND TD
George Holani has his second touchdown run of the game, this time from 9-yards out and Boise State leads 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.
DALMAS KICKS FIRST FIELD GOAL
After trouble with the first two field goal attempts, Jonah Dalmas has made a 35-yard field goal, and Boise State leads 24-3 early in the third.
The Broncos had lined up for two field goals in the first half, but both times they had trouble getting the snap off, resulting in losses on the play.
BOISE STATE LEADS 21-3 AT HALFTIME
The Boise State football team appears to be on its way to remaining undefeated in Mountain West play, holding a 21-3 lead on Nevada at haftime.
Taylen Green became the first Boise State quarterback since 2014 to both pass and run for a touchdown in the first quarter and George Holani broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Boise State has gained 285 total yards of offense with Green passing for 147 yards and rushing for 22 more. Holani has 83 yards rushing for the Broncos.
Nevada got on the board as time expired in the first half with Brandon Talton making a 26-yard field goal.
HOLANI RUNS PUTS BOISE STATE AHEAD 21-0
George Holani has scored on a 49-yard touchdown, extending Boise State's lead on Nevada to 21-0.
Holani was able to navigate through the Wolf Pack defense and carried a couple Nevada defenders into the end zone.
Boise State has 152 rushing yards as a team early in the second quarter.
GREEN RUNS FOR 9-YARD TD
Taylen Green has run for a 10-yard touchdown as Boise State leads Nevada 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first.
Boise State got the ball down the field on that drive thanks in large part by three runs for 55 yards on that drive.
BOISE STATE TAKES EARLY LEAD
Boise State has taken a lead just two minutes into the game, with Taylen Green finding Billy Bowens behind the Nevada defense for a 31-yard touchdown.
SIX OUT FOR BOISE STATE
A total of six Boise State players are not dressed for tonight's game against Nevada.
Linebacker, Ezekiel Noa, edge rusher Demitri Washington, punter Will Ferrin, offensive lineman Garrett Curran, wide receiver Cole Wright and nose tackle Jackson Cravens are all listed as inactive.
Ferrin, Curran and Cravens were all out last week vs. BYU while Noa and Washington were both injured on the first play of that game. Noa returned later in the game, while Washington didn't.
PREGAME READING
The Boise State football team is roughly 90 minutes from kicking off against Nevada in Reno.
The Broncos are looking to bounce back from a loss to BYU and inch closer to clinching the Mountain Division title.
It's currently snowing in Reno, and the forecast has light snow continuing through the start of the game.
Here's some pregame reading from Blue Turf Sports.