BSU GREEN

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green scores a touchdown in the first half against Nevada in a game Saturday in Reno.

 John Kelly / Boise State Athletics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


RENO, Nev. — Boise State has pulled most of its starters, but Jonah Dalmas has his second field goal of the game, this time for 31 yards. Boise State leads 41-3.

FUMBLE LEADS TO ANOTHER BSU TD

Recommended for you

Load comments