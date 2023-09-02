Husky Stadium
John Wustrow/Idaho Press

SEATTLE — Three Boise State players are not suited today due to injury and did not make the trip to Seattle. The school has announced that EDGE Cortez Hogans, RB Breezy Dubar, and OL Mason Randolph will all miss today's game at Washington.

Randolph was the expected starter at center in preseason, but was not on the two-deep depth chart released by the Broncos Monday. Hogans made two starts for Boise State last season and had 18 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss.

