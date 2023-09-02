SEATTLE — Three Boise State players are not suited today due to injury and did not make the trip to Seattle. The school has announced that EDGE Cortez Hogans, RB Breezy Dubar, and OL Mason Randolph will all miss today's game at Washington.
Randolph was the expected starter at center in preseason, but was not on the two-deep depth chart released by the Broncos Monday. Hogans made two starts for Boise State last season and had 18 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss.
Dubar, a true freshman, was a three-star recruit. It's not clear how the Broncos planned to use him behind George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, but those answers will have to wait at least a week.
PREGAME NOTES
The Boise State football team is about two an a half hours from kicking off its season opener against No. 10 Washington at Husky Stadium.
The Broncos will look to shutdown Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. and a Huskies offense that had the top passing offense in the country last season.
Boise State and Washington have met five times, most recently in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. The Huskies hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
The game is scheduled for kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC. We'll continue to bring you live updates in pregame and throughout the game.
Until then, here's a little reading from throughout this week.
