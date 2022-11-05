BOISE — Puka Nacua caught a 6-yard pass from Jaren Hall with 1:46 left to give BYU a 31-28 lead with 1:46 left.
After a lengthy review, the call was upheld.
BOISE STATE RETAKES LEAD
George Holani has his second touchdown run of the fourth quarter, this one for 11 yards as Boise State leads BYU 28-24 with 6:28 left.
There have now been three touchdowns in the last 3 minutes, 17 seconds.
BYU GETS LEAD BACK ON SCREEN PASS
Hinkley Ropati weaved his way around Boise State defenders after catching a screen pass from Jaren Hall, scoring on a 48-yard reception to give BYU a 24-21 lead.
There's 8:12 left in the game.
HOLANI PUTS BOISE STATE AHEAD
George Holani has run for a one-yard touchdown and Boise State leads 21-17 with 9:45 left in the game.
Holani came close to the end zone on the previous play, as a review upheld the ruling on the field that he was tackled short. But on the next play, there was no question as he ran into the end zone untouched.
BYU RETAKES LEAD LATE IN THIRD
BYU has taken a 17-14 lead with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, with Puka Nacua catching a 24-yard pass from Jaren Hall.
BYU ADDS FIELD GOAL
BYU got as deep as the Boise State 3, but was unable to get the ball into the end zone, instead settling for a 25-yard field goal by Jake Oldroyd.
Boise State leads 14-10 with 6:26 left in the third quarter.
BOISE STATE TAKES FIRST LEAD
Boise State has taken its first lead of the game, driving down the field and getting a nine-yard touchdown reception by Eric McAlister from Taylen Green, the first touchdown of McAlister's career.
The catch capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive to start the second half and gave the Broncos a 14-7 lead.
DEFENSIVE STOP KEEPS GAME TIED AT HALFTIME
Boise State's defense has come up with a big defensive stand at the end of the first half and the Broncos go into the locker room tied with BYU at 7.
BYU had a play from the 1-yard line with one second left on the clock, but Ezekiel Noa got his hands on BYU running back Lopini Katoa to stop him before Katoa crossed the goal line.
Boise State's defense has forced two turnovers in the first half with interceptions by JL Skinner and Rodney Robinson and Latrell Caples has Boise State's lone touchdown, catching a 16-yard pass from Taylen Green for the score.
BYU is outgaining Boise State in total offense, 236-79.
Full statistics are not currently available.
BOISE STATE TIES GAME AT 7
Latrell Caples has Boise State on the board, scoring on a 16-yard pass from Taylen Green as Boise State has tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.
BYU ON THE BOARD FIRST
BYU has scored on the first drive of the game, with quarterback Jaren Hall running it in from three yards out to give the Cougars the early 7-0 lead.
THREE INACTIVE FOR BRONCOS
Three players will not dress due to injuries, as kicker/punter Will Ferrin, offensive lineman Garrett Curran and nose tackle Jackson Cravens are all inactive. Ferrin and Cravens were both out last week against Colorado State and Curran was injured in the first quarter.
Not on the inactive list is offensive lineman Ben Dooley, who has been inactive all season for the Broncos.
PREGAME READING
Boise State and BYU are about 45 minutes from kicking off in the final game for the final time in this current series.
The two teams have played every season since 2012, but with BYU joining the Big 12 next season, the series has been canceled for the time being, with no future games currently on the schedule.
Here's a look at coverage from throughout the week.