BOISE — Boise State's offense has its first touchdown of the game, with Taylen Green connecting with Davis Koetter, and Koetter beat the Fresno State defense for a 52-yard score.
Boise State still trails 28-16 with 5:16 left.
FRESNO STATE LEADS 28-9
Jordan Mims has his second touchdown of the game this time on a 3-yard run, as Boise State now trails Fresno State 28-9 with 9:47 left in the game.
FRESNO STATE EXTENDS LEAD TO 21-9
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has connected with Zane Pope for a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, and Fresno State has extended its lead to 21-9.
BOISE STATE CUTS DEFICIT TO 14-9
Jonah Dalmas has his third field goal of the game, this time from 44 yards, and Boise State has cut Fresno State's lead to 14-9 early in the third quarter.
BOISE STATE TRAILS 14-6 AT HALFTIME
Jonah Dalmas has kicked a 47-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half and Boise State goes into the half trailing Fresno State 14-6.
Boise State has outgained Fresno State 196-112, but the Bulldogs took the lead with two touchdowns late in the first half.
The Bulldogs' first score came on a punt return for a touchdown and the second came on a short field following an interception.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has 85 yards on 11 of 25 passing, with an interception and George Holani has 56 rushing yards.
Fresno State will receive the ball to begin the second half.
FRESNO STATE SCORES AFTER INTERCEPTION
Jordan Mims has scored on a two-yard run, Fresno State's second touchdown in the last three minutes, as the Bulldogs lead Boise State 14-3 in the Mountain West Championship Game.
Mims's touchdown was set up by a Cam Lockridge interception.
FRESNO STATE SCORES ON PUNT RETURN
Fresno State has taken a 7-3 lead on Boise State with a special teams touchdown.
Nikko Remigio returned a punt 70 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead late in the first half of the Mountain West Championship Game.
It's the fourth special teams touchdown Boise State has allowed this season.
DALMAS FIELD GOAL GIVES BOISE STATE LEAD
Jonah Dalmas has the first points of the Mountain West Championship Game, kicking a 26-yard field goal to put Boise State up 3-0.
It was a 15-play, 71-yard drive for the Broncos. There's 10:16 left in the first half.
TEAMS SCORELESS AFTER FIRST QUARTER
Boise State and Fresno State are both scoreless going into the second quarter of the Mountain West Championship Game.
Both teams had a drive in the other's territory in the first quarter, but Boise State was stopped on fourth down and Fresno State missed a field goal attempt.
COBBS OUT FOR SECOND STRAIGHT GAME
Boise State's second leading receiver will not play for the second straight game.
Stefan Cobbs, who missed last week's game against Utah State, is not dressed for today's Mountain West championship game against Fresno State.
Cobbs has 29 catches for 396 yards on the season.
Also not dressed for the Broncos is safety Zion Washington.
PREGAME NOTES
It's championship Saturday on the Blue.
Boise State is set to host Fresno State at 2 p.m. for the Mountain West Championship.
The game will be televised live on FOX, and we'll be providing updates here.
In the mean time, here's a little bit of pregame reading.