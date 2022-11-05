BOISE — Latrell Caples has Boise State on the board, scoring on a 16-yard pass from Taylen Green as Boise State has tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.
BYU ON THE BOARD FIRST
BYU has scored on the first drive of the game, with quarterback Jaren Hall running it in from three yards out to give the Cougars the early 7-0 lead.
THREE INACTIVE FOR BRONCOS
Three players will not dress due to injuries, as kicker/punter Will Ferrin, offensive lineman Garrett Curran and nose tackle Jackson Cravens are all inactive. Ferrin and Cravens were both out last week against Colorado State and Curran was injured in the first quarter.
Not on the inactive list is offensive lineman Ben Dooley, who has been inactive all season for the Broncos.
PREGAME READING
Boise State and BYU are about 45 minutes from kicking off in the final game for the final time in this current series.
The two teams have played every season since 2012, but with BYU joining the Big 12 next season, the series has been canceled for the time being, with no future games currently on the schedule.
Here's a look at coverage from throughout the week.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.