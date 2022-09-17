Live Blog Photo

The new videoboard sits in the north end zone at Albertson's Stadium.

 John Wustrow/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Boise State is on the board after its first offensive drive of the game with Hank Bachmeier completing a four-yard pass to Stefan Cobbs, who was in the back corner of the end zone.

Broncos lead 7-0.

Recommended for you

Load comments