BOISE — Boise State is on the board after its first offensive drive of the game with Hank Bachmeier completing a four-yard pass to Stefan Cobbs, who was in the back corner of the end zone.
Broncos lead 7-0.
FIVE BRONCOS INACTIVE
At least five Boise State players will miss today's game due to injury.
Guards Ben Dooley and Mason Rudolph, defensive end Cortez Hogans, tight end Riley Smith and linebacker Marco Notarainni are all inactive for the home opener vs. UT Martin.
A Boise State spokesperson said all five were out due to injury.
PREGAME NOTES
It's gameday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Boise State football team is roughly 100 minutes from kickoff in their home opener against UT Martin.
The weather appears to be corporative today as its mostly blue skies and a comfortable 71 degrees right now. Boise State is looking to build off last week's 31-14 win against New Mexico to improve to 1-1 on the season,
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1. Until then, here's some pregame reading from Blue Turf Sports.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.