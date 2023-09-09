SEZ video board

The new scoreboard in the south end zone at Albertsons Stadium

 John Wustrow/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Boise State football team is back at home today.

The Broncos will host UCF at 5 p.m. in their home opener at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Boise State is looking to overcome a 56-19 loss to Washington in its season opener last weekend in Seattle.

Recommended for you

Load comments