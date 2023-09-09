BOISE — The Boise State football team is back at home today.
The Broncos will host UCF at 5 p.m. in their home opener at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Boise State is looking to overcome a 56-19 loss to Washington in its season opener last weekend in Seattle.
Boise State will also be using a new video scoreboard in the south end zone, installed during the offseason.
We'll be updated you throughout the game, but until then, here are a few keys to the game and some reading from earlier this week:
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
1) CONTAIN PLUMLEE
1In its first game of the season, Boise State had to go up against a quarterback who can sling the ball downfield. This week they face John Rhys Plumlee, who can hurt opponents with both his arm and his legs. Against Kent State, Plumlee had 371 all-purpose yards and accounted for four touchdowns. If the Broncos are to win, they need to keep the UCF quarterback far away from those types of numbers.
2) CUT OUT THE MISTAKES
There were plenty of mistakes in the Washington game that might not have changed the result, but certainly didn’t help the Broncos cases. Dropped passes. Penalties negating yards. Missing fumble opportunities. Missing downing a punt at the 1. There was plenty for Boise State to clean up on in the first week. Cut down on the miscues, you give yourself a chance. Continue with the mistakes, it may be a long day.
3) FORGET SEATTLE
Leave the past in the past. Focus on the task ahead of you. Go 1-0 on the week. All the other cliche speak coaches like to give. The simple mater of the fact is there’s nothing the Broncos can do about the result against Washington. They’ve said all week they are hungry to prove that the team we saw at Husky Stadium is not the team they are. It’s time to walk the walk. A win can erase a lot of bad memories.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
10 • Taylen Green
The redshirt sophomore quarterback struggled at times last week, completing just 19 of 39 passes and throwing two interceptions. He also didn’t run perhaps as much as some Boise State fans would have liked to see. How he bounces back in week 2 should shape the Broncos.
10 • Andrew Simpson
Simpson got Boise State’s only sack last week, getting to Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the first drive of the game. Against a more balanced offense, the Broncos will look to the linebackers to defend against both the Knights’ run and pass game.
46 • James Ferguson-Reynolds
Yes, I’m placing the punter as a player to watch. But after he averaged 52.1 yards per punt against Washington, Ferguson-Reynold’s ability to turn around the field position game could go a long way, especially in a close game.
UCF PLAYERS TO WATCH
10 • John Rhys Plumlee • QB
Plumlee can hurt you with his arms and his legs. Last season the Ole Miss transfer had 861 rushing yards, more than any FBS quarterback in the nation. Last week he passed for 281 yards and ran for 90 more.
3 • Xavier Townsend • WR
Townsend had a strong start to his sophomore season against Kent State, catching five passes for 81 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter to open the Knights’ scoring.
88 • Josh Celiscar • DE
Celiscar, who has started 26 games in his carrer, started out the season with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss. He has eight sacks in his career.
STATS AND FACT
• Boise State has won 21 straight home openers.
• UCF is in its first season playing in the Big 12 conference.
• This is the third time Boise State has played a Big 12 opponent on The Blue. They beat Iowa State in the 2002 Humanitarian Bowl and lost to Oklahoma State in 2021.
• Boise State has six players from the state of Florida led by Riley Smith (St. Augustine) and Ashton Jeanty (Jacksonville). Ethan Carde (Tampa), Wyatt Milkovic (Fort Myers) and Jackson Grier all also call the Sunshine State home.
• UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee is second among all active FBS quarterbacks with 2,141 rushing yards.
• UCF’s last win in the Mountain Time Zone came in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.
LINKS
WUSTROW’S ANALYSIS
As bad as Boise State looked in their season opener, UCF looked good. Granted, Boise State was playing a top-10 team in the nation, while the Knights were playing a lower-tier Mid-American Conference team.
But Boise State returned from Seattle hungry to right their wrongs from a week ago. What we saw against Washington was far from the standard.
Expect a lot of mistakes from a week ago to be fixed, but the Knights offensive power should still keep this game close.
- John Wustrow