Good morning from Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State and North Dakota are about 100 minutes from a 10 a.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. Boise State (0-2) will be looking for its first win of the season after losses to Washington and UCF.
We'll be providing updates throughout the game, but until then, here's some pregame reading.
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
1) APPLY PRESSURE
North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster is accurate. His 76.8% completion percentage through two games ranks second in the FCS. He’s also been sacked just twice. Boise State’s defense also has just two sacks on the season. Get pass rushers to Schuster to make him get rid of the ball faster, and perhaps that forces him into a few mistakes. Make life easy for him, and the pass defense struggles could continue.
2) SPREAD THE BALL
Ashton Jeanty has been great for Boise State. But he’s been one of the few consistent bright spots on the Broncos’ offense through two games. We’ve heard all offseason about how good Boise State’s offensive weapons can be. Make use of those weapons and perhaps the Broncos will score more than the 17.5 points per game, which currently has Boise State ranking 119th out of 132 teams in the country.
3) DON'T OVERLOOK
Every year there are a handful of FCS over FBS upsets. There’s already been some this season. It may be tempting to look ahead to Mountain West play, but the Broncos can’t overlook a Fighting Hawks team that has the top offense in the FCS and is ranked at No. 13 in the latest coaches poll. This is a very good FCS team coming into Albertsons Stadium, and the Broncos should win. But it’s not a given.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
2 • Ashton Jeanty
The sophomore enters the game ranked third in the nation in all-purpose yards with 159 rushing and 206 receiving, good for 182.5 yards per game. No other player in the country has surpassed 100 yards in both rushing and receiving on the young season.
5 • Stefan Cobbs
Cobbs had a late touchdown last week, that briefly gave the Broncos the lead. He caught a pass from backup quarterback Maddux Madsen, broke a tackle and ran 28-yards for the score. It’s the only Boise State touchdown not scored by Jeanty this season. Cobbs has 10 catches for 124 yards.
34 • Alexander Teubner
Teubner leads the Broncos with 17 tackles on the season and also had an interception against UCF last week. While having a safety as your leading tackler is less than ideal, North Dakota tends to throw the ball a lot, so the Bronco secondary has to be ready.
NORTH DAKOTA PLAYERS TO WATCH
2 • Tommy Schuster • QB
Schuster is a four-year starter for the Fighting Hawks. This year, he’s completed 76.8 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run for two scores.
1 • Bo Belquist • WR
Belquist has been Schuster’s favorite target, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. He’s on pace to do that again this year, with 15 catches for 233 yards and two scores.
59 • Wyatt Pedigo • LB
Pedigo has been given opposing offenses nightmares early this season with 3.5 tackles for a loss through the first two games. He leads North Dakota with 12 tackles on the season and also had a fumble recover in the season opener vs. Drake.
LINKS
WUSTROW’S ANALYSIS
Let’s be real for a second. Nobody in the Boise State locker room is happy with the 0-2 record. I know it, you know it, the team knows it.
While the Broncos went into their first two games expecting to win, Washington has realistic College Football Playoff dreams and UCF will be a competitive Big 12 team. These weren’t nobodies Boise State lost to.
So, let’s hold off on hitting the panic button just yet. Lose today, however, and we’re having a different conversation next week.