Boise State UT Martin

Boise State running back George Holani (24) carries the ball down the field during the game against University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

BOISE — George Holani has his second touchdown of the game on a 8-yard run.

The score was set up when Boise State recovered a fumble on a kickoff. The Broncos lead 30-7 with 6:16 to go.

