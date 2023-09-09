SEZ video board

The new scoreboard in the south end zone at Albertsons Stadium

 John Wustrow/Idaho Press

BOISE — Boise State has withstood a 263-yard effort by UCF's offense in the first half and leads the Knights 10-9 at halftime.

Ashton Jeanty had a 38-yard touchdown reception in the first half and Jonah Dalmas tied a school record with a 56-yard field goal, as UCF has been able to come away with just three field goals.

