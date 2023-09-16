Boise State North Dakota
John Wustrow/Idaho Press

BOISE — Ashton Jeanty has extended Boise State's lead to 14-6 midway through the second quarter with a two-yard run.

True freshman wide receiver Prince Strachan had his first career reception on the drive, catching a 26-yard pass from Taylen Green to get the Broncos in the red zone.

