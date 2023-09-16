BOISE — Ashton Jeanty scored his third touchdown of the game, taking the ball on a direct snap and running it in for a 1-yard score.
Jonah Dalmas, who tied a school record with a 56-yard field goal last week, hit a 55-yarder, but Boise State opted to take it off the board after North Dakota was charged with a roughing the kicker call.
It's 35-18 in the fourth quarter
THIRD BOISE STATE TURNOVER OF HALF LEADS TO NORTH DAKOTA TOUCHDOWN
Boise State turned the ball over for the third time this half and North Dakota responded with a 3-yard touchdown run by Luke Skona.
Boise State was able to keep it a two-possession lead by getting a stop on a two-point conversion try. It's 28-18 Broncos in the third.
NORTH DAKOTA TAKES ADVANTAGE OF INT
North Dakota has scored after getting the ball back with an interception. Tommy Schuster connected with Wesley Eliodor for a 6-yard TD pass.
The two-point attempt failed and Boise State leads 28-12 midway through the third quarter.
MCALISTER EXTENDS BOISE STATE'S LEAD
After a targeting call on North Dakota following a Boise State punt return gave the Broncos the ball at the UND 37, Taylen Green found Eric McAlister in the end zone for a 28-yard score.
Boise State leads 28-6 in the third quarter.
BOISE STATE LEADS 21-6 AT HALFTIME
Boise State's offense has come alive the last two drives of the first half, with Ashton Jeanty capping both with a short touchdown run, as Boise State leads North Dakota 21-6 at halftime.
Jeanty had a two-yard touchdown run with just more than six minutes left in the first half and then punched it in from 1-yard out after a fumble recovery from Andrew Simpson that was nearly returned for a score.
Quarterback Taylen Green also had a eight-year touchdown run for the Broncos is the first quarter.
Green has 123 yards on 11 of 18 passing and 26 rushing yards, while Jeanty has 63 all-purpose yards.
The 21 points scored by the Broncos is more than they had in either of their first two games.
JEANTY SCORES SECOND TD
Ashton Jeanty got his second touchdown run of the game from 1-yard out after an Andrew Simpson fumble recovery and Boise State leads 21-6 just before halftime.
BOISE STATE UP 14-6
Ashton Jeanty has extended Boise State's lead to 14-6 midway through the second quarter with a two-yard run.
True freshman wide receiver Prince Strachan had his first career reception on the drive, catching a 26-yard pass from Taylen Green to get the Broncos in the red zone.
NORTH DAKOTA SCORES EARLY IN THE SECOND
North Dakota tight end Quincy Vaughn dove in from 1-yard out on the first play of the second quarter.
Boise State still leads 7-6 after the North Dakota PAT try went left.
GREEN PUTS BRONCOS ON THE BOARD
Taylen Green has Boise State on the scoreboard in the first quarter, scrambling eight yards for the score to put Boise State ahead 7-0.
The drive saw some creative play calling from the Broncos with a double pass from wide receiver Chase Penry to tight end Riley Smith and a direct snap to running back Ashton Jeanty.
INJURY REPORT
Boise State running back George Holani is out for the second game in a row, while left guard Ben Dooley, linebacker DJ Schramm and EDGE Cortez Hogans are all also out.
Holani missed last week's game against UCF. He was injured in the season opener at Washington, but returned to the game.
Dooley left last week's game with an injury, but did return. Hogans has missed all three games for Boise State this season.
PREGAME READING
Good morning from Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State and North Dakota are about 100 minutes from a 10 a.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. Boise State (0-2) will be looking for its first win of the season after losses to Washington and UCF.
We'll be providing updates throughout the game, but until then, here's some pregame reading.
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
1) APPLY PRESSURE
North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster is accurate. His 76.8% completion percentage through two games ranks second in the FCS. He’s also been sacked just twice. Boise State’s defense also has just two sacks on the season. Get pass rushers to Schuster to make him get rid of the ball faster, and perhaps that forces him into a few mistakes. Make life easy for him, and the pass defense struggles could continue.
2) SPREAD THE BALL
Ashton Jeanty has been great for Boise State. But he’s been one of the few consistent bright spots on the Broncos’ offense through two games. We’ve heard all offseason about how good Boise State’s offensive weapons can be. Make use of those weapons and perhaps the Broncos will score more than the 17.5 points per game, which currently has Boise State ranking 119th out of 132 teams in the country.
3) DON'T OVERLOOK
Every year there are a handful of FCS over FBS upsets. There’s already been some this season. It may be tempting to look ahead to Mountain West play, but the Broncos can’t overlook a Fighting Hawks team that has the top offense in the FCS and is ranked at No. 13 in the latest coaches poll. This is a very good FCS team coming into Albertsons Stadium, and the Broncos should win. But it’s not a given.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
2 • Ashton Jeanty
The sophomore enters the game ranked third in the nation in all-purpose yards with 159 rushing and 206 receiving, good for 182.5 yards per game. No other player in the country has surpassed 100 yards in both rushing and receiving on the young season.
5 • Stefan Cobbs
Cobbs had a late touchdown last week, that briefly gave the Broncos the lead. He caught a pass from backup quarterback Maddux Madsen, broke a tackle and ran 28-yards for the score. It’s the only Boise State touchdown not scored by Jeanty this season. Cobbs has 10 catches for 124 yards.
34 • Alexander Teubner
Teubner leads the Broncos with 17 tackles on the season and also had an interception against UCF last week. While having a safety as your leading tackler is less than ideal, North Dakota tends to throw the ball a lot, so the Bronco secondary has to be ready.
NORTH DAKOTA PLAYERS TO WATCH
2 • Tommy Schuster • QB
Schuster is a four-year starter for the Fighting Hawks. This year, he’s completed 76.8 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run for two scores.
1 • Bo Belquist • WR
Belquist has been Schuster’s favorite target, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. He’s on pace to do that again this year, with 15 catches for 233 yards and two scores.
59 • Wyatt Pedigo • LB
Pedigo has been given opposing offenses nightmares early this season with 3.5 tackles for a loss through the first two games. He leads North Dakota with 12 tackles on the season and also had a fumble recover in the season opener vs. Drake.
WUSTROW’S ANALYSIS
Let’s be real for a second. Nobody in the Boise State locker room is happy with the 0-2 record. I know it, you know it, the team knows it.
While the Broncos went into their first two games expecting to win, Washington has realistic College Football Playoff dreams and UCF will be a competitive Big 12 team. These weren’t nobodies Boise State lost to.
So, let’s hold off on hitting the panic button just yet. Lose today, however, and we’re having a different conversation next week.