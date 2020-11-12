BOISE — Jonah Dalmas had kicked a 38-yard field goal, extending Boise State's lead to 45-21 with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
COLORADO STATE SCORES AGAIN AFTER BRONCOS FUMBLE ON KICK OFF RETURN
Colorado State has cut Boise State's lead down to three scores after the Broncos committed a special teams blunder of their own.
Avery Williams, who has two blocked punts in the game, fumbled a kickoff return, setting up Colorado State for a 17-yard touchdown run by A'Jon Vivens.
Boise State leads 42-21 with 10:44 left in the third quarter.
COLORADO SCORES TD WITH BACKUP QB
Backup quarterback Todd Centeio is in for Colorado State and has led the Rams to a touchdown of their first drive of the second half.
Centeio connected with Trey McBride for a 21-yard touchdown, cutting Boise State's lead down to 42-14.
THREE SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWNS LEADS BOISE STATE TO HALFTIME LEAD
How special is this?
Boise State's special teams have scored three touchdowns in the first half, as the Broncos have taken a 42-7 lead on Colorado State into halftime.
Avery Williams has two blocked punts — one he recovered in the end zone a minute into the game and another returned by DJ Schramm for a score late in the first half. Boise State also had a touchdown in the first quarter off a field goal attempt that was blocked by Scott Matlock and returned 91 yards by Kekaula Kaniho.
Playing for the first time in three weeks, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has 137 yards on 11 of 16 passing, with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Riley Smith, while running back Andrew Van Buren has a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.
WILLIAMS GETS ANOTHER BLOCKED PUNT
Another blocked kick for Boise State, another special teams score for the Broncos.
Avery Williams blocked his second punt of the night and DJ Schramm returned it 20 yards for a score as Boise State leads 42-7 with 1:23 left in the first half.
Williams also had a blocked punt and touchdown less than a minute into the game and Boise State also returned a block field goal for a touchdown late in the first quarter.
VAN BUREN HAS SECOND TOUCHDOWN
Andrew Van Buren has has his second touchdown on the night, scoring on a 1-yard pitch to put Boise State ahead 35-7 with 3:48 left in the first half.
The Broncos were set up on the last drive by an JL Skinner interception.
BOISE STATE BOUNCE BACK WITH LONG DRIVE
Boise State responded to Colorado State's first score of the game with a 10-play, 85-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard run from Andrew Van Buren.
Boise State leads 28-7 with 9:12 left in the first half.
COLORADO STATE GETS FIRST SCORE
A 38-yard pass from Patrick O'Brien to Dante Wright set up a 1-yard touchdown run from O'Brien on the next play, getting Colorado State on the board for the first time today.
Boise State holds on to a 21-7 lead with 13:40 left in the first half.
BOISE STATE SCORES SECOND TD OFF BLOCKED KICK
Boise State has its second special teams touchdown of the game.
Scott Matlock blocked a Colorado State field goal attempt and Kekaula Kaniho picked it up and returned the block 91 yards for a touchdown.
Boise State leads 21-0 in the first quarter.
BOISE STATE OFFENSE SCORES ON FIRST DRIVE
After Colorado State had three offensive drives, Boise State finally got its shot on offense.
In his first drive in three weeks, Hank Bachmeier led the Broncos to a touchdown.
Bachmeier connected with Riley Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass, giving the Broncos a 14-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
BLOCKED PUNT GETS BRONCOS ON BOARD
Boise State has a lead on Colorado State before Hank Bachmeier has even taken a snap.
After the Bronco defense forced the Rams to a three-and-out on their opening drive, Avery Williams blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone, giving Boise State a 7-0 lead not even a minute into the game.
BACHMEIER BACK, BUT 14 OUT FOR COVID reasons
Hank Bachmeier is back for the Boise State football team after missing the past two weeks, but the Broncos will be missing a total of 14 players due to COVID-related reasons today against Colorado State.
Boise State had nine players who tested positive for the virus and five more are out due to contact tracing.
Boise State did not announce which players were out because of COVID-19, but there are several significant players not in the bench area today. Among the players not suited up today are quarterback Chase Cord, who has been on the active list but not played this season, wide receivers Octavius Evans and Shea Whiting, their top-three nose tackles Keeghan Freeeborn, Herbert Gums and Scale Igiehon, cornerback Tyric LeBeauf, linebacker Brock Miller, safeties Roman Kafentzis and Evan Taylor and punter Joel Valazquez
Quarterback Jack Sears, who started the last two weeks while Bachmeier was out for non-specified reasons, is also out, but he left last week's game against BYU after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter. Running back George Holani, who suffered an injury two weeks ago against Air Force is also out.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin told media earlier this week that Holani was "healing up. Redshirt sophomore Danny Smith is suited up at running back for the first time this season, after healing up from an offseason injury.
GAME PREVIEW
The Boise State football team will look to get back on track when it hosts Colorado State at 6 p.m. Thursday at Albertsons Stadium on FOX Sports 1.
The Broncos are coming off an 'embarrassing' home loss to No. 9 BYU last week. It's the first time in program history they are playing on consecutive short weeks after playing the Cougars on Friday.
Colorado State (1-1) had an impressive win against Wyoming last Thursday.
Our full game preview can be read here.
We'll be updating this blog before, during and after the game with news on injuries, scoring summaries and anything else that happens. For now, here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
RUN THE BALL: Boise State had just 61 rushing yards on 27 attempts in the loss to BYU last week. Starter George Holani was out with an injury, and Andrew Van Buren had just 45 yards on 16 carries. The Broncos must find a way to have more success running the football against the Rams or it could be another long night.Holani’s return would be big.
CREATE TURNOVERS: The Broncos have forced just one turnover on defense through three games. Only one team, Utah State, has played more than one game and has less takeaways. Boise State’s defense has to find a way to get more interceptions and fumble recoveries to flip momentum and field positon. Winning the turnover battle is a must.
GET HEALTHY: Boise State was without nine players from the two-deep depth chart against BYU, including starters at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The offense really struggled as a result. Four players were out due to COVID protocol, while others had injuries. The short turnaround is not ideal, but the Broncos need to get healthy.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
3 • RILEY SMITH • TE
The former quarterback appears to have found a home at tight end. He’s fourth on the team with six catches for 55 yards through three games and also has been used as a rusher. He had five catches for 39 yards against BYU and should continue to get better.
21 • ANDREW VAN BUREN • RB
The junior made the start last week due to an injury to starter George Holani but struggled, finishing with 16 carries for just 45 yards. It’s unlikely Holani returns against Colorado State, so Van Buren again should start and get a big workload.
44 • RILEY WHIMPEY • LB
Whimpey took the loss to BYU personally, telling reporters after the game his poor play was a large reason by the Broncos lost. While that’s certainly not true, his willingness to take the blame is admirable. Whimpey leads the Broncos with 23 tackles and 3.0 TFLs.
COLORADO STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
12 • PATRICK O'BRIEN • QB
The Nebraska transfer took over midway through the 2019 season as the starter for Colorado State, but was on the bench to start 2020 when Temple transfer Todd Centeio won the job. But that lasted just one game, and O’Brien started and played great - 337 passing yards and three touchdowns - in last week’s win vs. Wyoming.
85 • TREY MCBRIDE • TE
The junior might be the best tight end in the Mountain West, although Boise State’s John Bates would have something to say about that. McBride was the first team All-Mountain West tight end in 2019, and leads Colorado State with 13 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.
26 • MARSHAUN CAMERON • DB
The sixth-year senior spent four years at Northern Colorado. He redshirted in 2015, played some in 2016-17 and sat out all of 2018 due to injury before transferring to CSU. Cameron has the Rams’ only interception and is second with 19 tackles.
COACHES
COLORADO STATE: STEVE ADDAZIO (1-1, first year at CSU)
Addazio was an assistant for Urban Meyer when Florida won two National Championship. He then was the head coach at Temple and Boston College.
BOISE STATE: BRYAN HARSIN (65-18, 7th year at Boise State)
Harsin has led the Broncos to at least 9 wins and a bowl game in each of his six seasons. Boise State has three Mountain West titles and four division titles in that span.
COLORADO STATE SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME
Oct. 24 NEW MEXICO, Canceled
Oct. 29 at Fresno State, L, 17-38
Nov. 5 WYOMING, W, 34-24
TODAY at Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
Nov. 21 UNLV, 3:30 p.m., FS2
Nov. 26 at Air Force, NOON, CBSSN
Dec. 5 at San Diego St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Dec. 12 UTAH STATE, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State has won 11 straight conference games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the country.
• The Broncos are 9-2 all-time when playing on Thursdays, including a perfect 7-0 at home.
• Boise State has never lost to Colorado State. The Broncos are 9-0 against the Rams.
PREDICTION FROM B.J. RAINS
Boise State players and coaches said the 51-17 loss to BYU last week was ‘embarrassing’. They seem eager to get back out there and get the bad taste out of their mouths' as quick as possible. That’s bad news for the Colorado State Rams, who arrive in Boise coming off a surprising 34-24 win against rival Wyoming last week. Boise State rarely loses at home, and they almost never lose two in a row at home. Hank Bachmeier should be back, and the Broncos should get back on track with a big win.
Broncos 42, Rams 17
-B.J. Rains/Idaho Press