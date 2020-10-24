BOISE — After a Boise State punt went into the back of the blocker, Utah State recovered at the Broncos 21.
With good field position, the Aggies were able to convert, with Jaylen Warren scoring on a 2-yard run.
The kick after was no good and Boise State has a 28-13 lead with 11:57 left.
UTAH STATE SCORES FIRST POINTS
Utah State got on the board late on the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Warren.
Boise State still leads 28-7 with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
The Aggies scored on a 16-play, 81-yard drive.
BOISE STATE DOMINATES FIRST HALF, LEADS UTAH STATE 28-0
The Boise State football team is off to a strong start to the 2020 season.
After 30 minutes of play, the Broncos are all over Utah State, leading 28-0 at halftime of their season opener.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has accounted for three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — and George Holani has a pair of touchdowns.
The Broncos picked up 304 total yards of offense in the first half, while holding Utah State to 45 yards.
Bachmeier has 205 yards on 15 of 21 passing. He also had a 52-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir in the second quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Holani late in the half.
Bachmeier also had a 6-yard touchdown run on a keeper.
Meanwhile defensively, the Broncos haven't allowed the Aggies to get anything going. Utah State has just one first down so far.
HOLANI ADDS TOUCHDOWN LATE IN FIRST HALF
George Holani caught a screen pass and broke multiple tackles on his way for a 17-yard touchdown reception late in the first half.
Boise State leads 28-0.
BACHMEIER RUNS IT IN FOR A SCORE
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier scored on a 6-yard keeper to put Boise State ahead 21-0 with 3:23 left in the first half.
BACHMEIER, SHAKIR CONNECT FOR LONG TD
Hank Bachmeier found Khalil Shakir open up the middle and Shakir ran in for the 52-yard score.
Boise State leads 14-0 and has 168 total yards of offense to Utah State's 18.
HOLANI GETS BRONCOS ON BOARD
George Holani has the first points of the season for Boise State.
Holani scored on a 1-yard run to put Boise State ahead 7-0 with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
The Broncos drove 79 yards on nine plays after going 3-and-out on their first drive.
True freshman Jonah Dalmas, a Rocky Mountain High graduate made the first extra point attempt of his Boise State career.
THREE TRANSFERS OUT, TWO SCHOLARSHIP RB SUITED
Three transfers are among the 29 players not dressing for Boise State, although none are out to COVID-19.
Cornerback Jonathan Earl, tight end Mason Sikes and kicker Jonny Messina are among the players not suited up for the Broncos. Boise State announced that none of the players missing the game are out due to COVID.
Mountain West rules allows only 74 athletes to suit up for each team, home or away, forcing more players than normal to not dress.
Boise State has just two scholarship running backs dressed for the game, George Holani and Andrew Van Buren. Walk-on Tyler Crowe, a redshirt freshman from Skyview High is the only other running back active today.
Pregame Update
Better late than never.
The Boise State football team is set to kickoff in its season opener in less than 90 minutes. The Broncos will face Utah State at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised live on FS1.
It will be the first Boise State athletics event since a 12-9 win for the now-defunct baseball team against Niagara on March 12. It will be the first event on campus since a gymnastics meet on March 5.
As the first Boise State game in the COVID-era, this game will be much different that any Bronco game before it. There will be no fans, no band and no cheerleaders inside the stadium. Instead the stadium will be filled with cardboard cutouts.
Be sure to check back for updates throughout the game.