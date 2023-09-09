Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Boise State has dropped to 0-2 on the season after UCF kicker Colton Boomer made a 40-yard field goal, his fourth of the night.

Boomer's field goal came after backup quarterback Maddux Madsen led Boise State on a go-ahead drive, capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Cobbs with 1:49 left in the game.

