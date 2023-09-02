SEATTLE — Now Washington's backup quarterback, Dylan Morris, has a touchdown pass. Morris completed 19-yard pass to Josh Cuevas as the Huskies lead Boise State 56-19
WASHINGTON SCORES IN WILDCAT
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Jalen McMillan takes a snap out of the wildcat and runs it in for a 19-yard touchdown, extending Washington's lead to 42-19.
It's the third score of the day for McMillan, who has also had two touchdown receptions.
PENIX THROWS FIFTH TOUCHDOWN PASS OF THE DAY
Washington answered Boise State's touchdown with the fifth Michael Penix Jr. touchdown pass of the day.
Penix go the ball deep in Boise State territory with a 50-yard throw to Ja'Lynn Polk, then found Rome Odunze on the next play for a 5-yard score.
Washington leads 35-19 in the third.
BOISE STATE OPENS SECOND HALF WITH A SCORE
Boise State moved down right down the field on the first drive of the second half, with Ashton Jeanty taking a screen pass from Taylen Green and running it in for a 50-yard score.
Broncos trail Washington 28-19 early in the third.
HALFTIME UPDATE
Michael Penix Jr. has Washington's offense rolling at the level it was at last year, as Washington leads Boise State 28-12 at halftime.
The Broncos have had little answer for Penix, who has thrown for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
Boise State meanwhile has struggled to get things going offensively in the second quarter.
After a solid first, which saw the Broncos take a lead on a 7-yard touchdown run by Ashton Jeanty, the Bronco offense stalled for a bit in the second. Boise State had four straight drives without a first down — three 3-and-outs and an interception of Taylen Green — before stringing together a few first downs on a drive shortly before halftime, resulting in a 34-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas, his second of the game.
Boise State will receive the ball to start the second half.
GREEN INT LEADS TO WASHINGTON TD
Taylen Green threw an interception, Boise State's first turnover of the game, and Washington responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Jack Westover.
It's the fourth touchdown pass of the game for Penix, who has Washington out to a 28-9 lead.
PENIX THIRD TD PASS EXTENDS WASHINGTON LEAD
Michael Penix Jr. has his third touchdown pass of the day, this time for 44 yards to Ja'Lynn Polk.
Washington leads Boise State 21-9
HUSKIES TAKE LEAD ON LONG TD PASS
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has connected with Jalen McMillan for a touchdown pass for the second time, this time for 38 yards.
Washington pulls ahead 14-9.
DALMAS PUTS BOISE STATE AHEAD
Jonah Dalmas has hit a 39-yard field goal to put Boise State ahead of Washington 9-7 in the second quarter.
Dalmas had two tries at the field goal after his first attempt was short, but Washington was penalized for running into the kicker.
WASHINGTON TAKES LEAD EARLY IN SECOND
Washington has answered Boise State's scoring drive with a touchdown of its own.
Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr found Jalen McMillan open in the end zone for a 7-yard score. Huskies lead 7-6 early in the second.
BRONCOS SCORE FIRST
Boise State is on the scoreboard first, with Ashton Jeanty scoring on a 7-yard run. That capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive for the Broncos, highlighted by a 40-yard pass from Taylen Green to Stefan Cobbs.
The extra point clanked off the right post and the score is still 6-0.
THREE INJURED BRONCOS NOT ON TRIP
Three Boise State players are not suited today due to injury and did not make the trip to Seattle. The school has announced that EDGE Cortez Hogans, RB Breezy Dubar, and OL Mason Randolph will all miss today's game at Washington.
Randolph was the expected starter at center in preseason, but was not on the two-deep depth chart released by the Broncos Monday. Hogans made two starts for Boise State last season and had 18 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss.
Dubar, a true freshman, was a three-star recruit. It's not clear how the Broncos planned to use him behind George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, but those answers will have to wait at least a week.
PREGAME NOTES
The Boise State football team is about two an a half hours from kicking off its season opener against No. 10 Washington at Husky Stadium.
The Broncos will look to shutdown Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. and a Huskies offense that had the top passing offense in the country last season.
Boise State and Washington have met five times, most recently in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. The Huskies hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
The game is scheduled for kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC. We'll continue to bring you live updates in pregame and throughout the game.
Until then, here's a little reading from throughout this week.