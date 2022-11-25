BOISE — Boise State has completed an undefeated Mountain West schedule with a 42-23 win against Utah State in the regular season finale.
Boise State will face Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship next week.
Taylen Green accounted for five touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground. Check out BlueTurfSports.com later for more reaction.
OLADIPO ADDS PICK-6
Seyi Oladipo has put the game away, returning an interception 48 yards for a touchdown, and extending Boise States lead to 42-23 with under 30 seconds to go.
LONG RUN GIVES BRONCOS CUSHION
Taylen Green has given Boise State a cushion late in the game with a 91 yard touchdown run, putting Boise State up 35-23 late.
The run came after Gabe Hunter intercepted a Utah State pass inside the 10-yard line.
UTAH STATE PULLS WITHIN ONE SCORE
Calvin Tyler sores on a 8-yard run to pull within a score of Boise State, but the Broncos stopped a two-point conversion, which would have reduced the lead to just a field goal. Boise State leads 28-23 with 7:59 left.
BOISE STATE GIVES UP LONG TD PASS
Terell Vaughn found himself behind the Boise State defense and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas and Utah State has pulled within two scores of Boise State.
The Broncos lead 28-17 with 10 seconds left in the third.
MATLOCK CATCHES TD PASS
Defensive tackle Scott Matlock has caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green as Boise State has extended its lead to 28-10 in the third quarter.
UTAH STATE OPENS SECOND HALF WITH FIELD GOAL
Utah State drove down the field on the first drive of the second half, but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Connor Coles.
Boise State still leads 21-10 with 10:22 left in the third.
BOISE STATE LEADS 21-7 AT HALFTIME
Utah State is on the scoreboard after Terell Vaughn scores on the final play of the first half, but Boise State still takes a 21-7 lead as the two teams go into halftime.
Taylen Green has thrown three touchdown passes in the first half for Boise State, two of them to Eric McAlister. Green has 168 yards on 8 of 14 passing.
The Broncos hold a 229-108 advantage in total yards.
MCALISTER CATCHES SECOND TD PASS
Eric McAlister adds his second touchdown reception of the game and Boise State leads Utah State 21-0 with 4:37 left in the second quarter.
Boise State leads 14-0 after long touchdown pass
Taylen Green has his second touchdown pass of the second quarter, this one for 50 yards over the top to Latrell Caples and Boise State has extended its lead to 14-0.
There's 10:54 left until halftime.
BOISE STATE ON THE BOARD EARLY IN SECOND
Boise State is on the scoreboard after the second play of the second quarter as Taylen Green finds Eric McAlister in the corner of the end zone for 6-yard touchdown pass.
The Broncos lead 7-0.
SKINNER EJECTED FOR TARGETING
Boise State safety JL Skinner has been ejected from the game after being called for targeting.
Skinner was ejected after Utah State went for a fake punt on fourth down. The pass was incomplete, but refs ruled that Skinner led with his head, resulting in the penelty.
PREGAME NOTES
It's a rare morning game on The Blue.
Boise State is set to host Utah State in a game scheduled to start at 10 a.m. MST.
It's the regular season final for both teams, but Boise State has already clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship game against next week, where it will host Fresno State.
Some pregame reading from earlier this week in The Idaho Press and Blue Turf Sports.