BOISE — Boise State picked up a win in its home opener on Saturday with a 30-7 victory against UT Martin.
George Holani had 110 rushing yards and scored his first rushing TD in over a year with an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter. Holani also had a four-yard touchdown from Hank Bachmeier, who had 204 yards on 18 of 25 passing and two touchdown passes.
Bachmeier completed passes to nine different receivers in the game. Stefan Cobbs also had a touchdown reception and Jonah Dalmas kicked three field goals.
HOLANI SCORES SECOND TD
George Holani has his second touchdown of the game on a 8-yard run.
The score was set up when Boise State recovered a fumble on a kickoff. The Broncos lead 30-7 with 6:16 to go.
DALMAS HITS THIRD FIELD GOAL
Jonah Dalmas has kicked his third field goal of the game, this time from 34 yards out. The Broncos lead 23-7 with 7:27 remaining in the game.
BRONCOS LEAD HEADING INTO FOURTH
After no score by either team in the third quarter, Boise State goes into the fourth quarter leading UT Martin 20-7.
Boise State managed just 22 yards of total offense in the third quarter, with all three of the Broncos' drives ending in punts.
HALFTIME UPDATE
Hank Bachmeier has thrown for two touchdown passes, as Boise State takes a 20-7 lead on UT Martin into halftime.
Bachmeier has completed 13 of 16 passes for 164 yards and enters the locker room with a 208.6 passer rating. Those 13 completions were spread among nine different receivers
He completed four-yard touchdown passes to Stefan Cobbs and George Holani.
Bachmeier also did have a fumble in the first quarter, which led to UT Martin's lone score of the game.
Jonah Dalmas has a pair of field goals for the Broncos. Holani has 70 yards rushing on the day, 50 of which came on their first drive.
BOISE STATE SCORES JUST BEFORE HALFTIME
Hank Bachmeier has his second touchdown pass just before halftime, completing a four-yard pass to George Holani, and Boise State leads 20-7.
It was the 40th touchdown pass of Bachmeier's career, which ranks eighth all-time in Boise State history.
ANOTHER FIELD GOAL PUTS BSU AHEAD 13-7
Jonah Dalmas kicked his second field goal of the game, this time from 38-yards out as Boise State has extended its lead to 13-7 with 5:18 left in the first half.
BRONCOS PULL BACK AHEAD
Jonah Dalmas has put Boise State back in the lead early in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal.
The Broncos lead 10-7.
UT MARTIN TIES GAME
UT Martin has tied the game at 7 following a fumble by Hank Bachmeier.
The Skyhawks scored on fourth-and-12, when Colton Dowell got behind the Bronco defense and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Dresser Winn.
BRONCOS STRIKE FIRST
Boise State is on the board after its first offensive drive of the game with Hank Bachmeier completing a four-yard pass to Stefan Cobbs, who was in the back corner of the end zone.
Broncos lead 7-0.
FIVE BRONCOS INACTIVE
At least five Boise State players will miss today's game due to injury.
Guards Ben Dooley and Mason Rudolph, defensive end Cortez Hogans, tight end Riley Smith and linebacker Marco Notarainni are all inactive for the home opener vs. UT Martin.
A Boise State spokesperson said all five were out due to injury.
PREGAME NOTES
It's gameday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Boise State football team is roughly 100 minutes from kickoff in their home opener against UT Martin.
The weather appears to be corporative today as its mostly blue skies and a comfortable 71 degrees right now. Boise State is looking to build off last week's 31-14 win against New Mexico to improve to 1-1 on the season,
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1. Until then, here's some pregame reading from Blue Turf Sports.
