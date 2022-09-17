Boise State UT Martin

Boise State running back George Holani (24) carries the ball down the field during the game against University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

BOISE — Boise State picked up a win in its home opener on Saturday with a 30-7 victory against UT Martin.

George Holani had 110 rushing yards and scored his first rushing TD in over a year with an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter. Holani also had a four-yard touchdown from Hank Bachmeier, who had 204 yards on 18 of 25 passing and two touchdown passes.

