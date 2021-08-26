BOISE - Scale Igiehon remembers waking up one day during his senior year of high school and getting on the scale.
He’ll never forget the number: 348 pounds.
“That Scale was just kind of sloppy,” Igiehon said. “Just big and not really having any idea.”
Fast forward barely three years and the 6-foot-2 senior defensive lineman is down nearly 60 pounds and has a much more lean and toned physique. He only dropped about five pounds from the end of last season to reach 290 pounds, but is much quicker and stronger after a summer of dieting and living in the weight room to improve his body fat percentage.
Igiehon has had three productive years for the Broncos, but is hoping to finally put it all together as a senior. The potential has always been there: his new-look body might be the difference.
“It was me just looking at myself, examining where do I want to be and how do I want to look and how do I want to feel,” Igiehon said. “When I look in the mirror now I’m like ‘that’s awesome.’
“This has to be my best season yet. There’s a bunch to prove. There’s a bunch on the table and a lot of boxes I still have to check off so it’s important for me to improve.”
Igiehon was a 330-pounds high school defensive tackle when then-Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos came to watch a spring practice at Del Valle (Texas) High School in 2017.
“He was a big guy,” Avalos said. “But he still had really, really good feet.”
Igiehon’s mom and brothers played basketball so he grew up playing himself — despite his size. But what really stood out to Avalos was what Igiehon did between plays.
“The way he was helping his coaches coach that day — the way he was leading the players and the way he would get his reps and then get right back to the front of the line to help coach the other guys before they took the rep,” Avalos said. “We knew he was a guy we wanted here.”
Igiehon was 335 pounds when he signed and got up to 348 pounds during the spring of his senior year. He lost more than 40 pounds during his first summer in Boise, weighing in around 300 pounds when he debuted as a true freshman in 2018.
He played in 11 games and made three starts as a true freshman that fall. The following year as a sophomore in 2019 he played in all 14 games and made two starts. He finished the year in the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington by dominating a future NFL Draft pick at center.
Igiehon played in six of the seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and made four starts. But his numbers were nothing to write home about: nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack.
With the NFL on his mind and time running out, Igiehon had several reasons for his offseason transformation. At the top of the list? Reaching his potential.
“Just believing in yourself,” Igiehon said. “I wanted to lose a little bit so I can move better and I think that’s going to help me in the pass-rush game and the run game, just getting stronger.
“I feel way faster, definitely stronger and quicker. All the things as far as my conditioning, it all improved over the summer.”
Igiehon is one of the strongest players on the team — he squatted 555 pounds recently — and has earned praise from his coaches and teammates the past few weeks about his noticeable new look.
“The way his body is right now, he’s cut up and chiseled and looks a lot different,” Avalos said. “It’s a testament to him and his dedication to developing his body. What comes with that is his movement and his flexibility and that’s what you see on the field and what I think people will see differently this year.”
Igiehon said his goal was to eat ‘cleaner’. He stopped eating late at night and before bed and cut out sugars including some of his favorite things — candy and cookies. He added vitamin C and green tea to his daily routine and resisted the urge to eat as much and as often as he previously would.
“Just making sure the insides of my body are feeling well so I can externally perform,” Igiehon explained.
He credited first-year strength coach Reid Kagy and his staff for their assistance.
“They’ve done such an amazing job transforming my body and my abilities,” Igiehon said. “I kind of describe it as unlocking my potential as far as speed and quickness and strength. I feel great.”
Igiehon figures to get a shot at the NFL in 2022, but his draft stock could improve greatly with a big senior season. It’s a scenario that didn’t seem likely when the scale read 348 pounds just a few years ago — but one he’s worked to make a realistic possibility.
“I’ve come a long way,” Igiehon said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day and just grinding and working on my craft so I can dominate.”