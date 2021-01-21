BOISE — Longtime Boise State assistant coach Kent Riddle will remain as the tight ends coach under new head coach Andy Avalos.
The Idaho Press first reported the news Thursday afternoon and Boise State made it official a short time later.
Riddle will enter his eighth consecutive season on Boise State's staff and 13th overall between two different stints.
"Kent Riddle has been around this program as long as anyone and knows exactly what this culture is and what it means to those that have come through here," Avalos said in a statement. "He has always been guided by a people-first mentality, and is a mentor not just for our student-athletes, but our coaches as well. He's an amazing coach and an even better person, and I am thrilled to have him continue his career here with the Broncos."
This will be Riddle's seventh season as tight ends coach. He's also coached running backs and special teams during his time in Boise.
Riddle previously coached at Boise State from 2001-05 before returning in 2014 with previous coach Bryan Harsin. He joins Spencer Danielson, Winston Venable and Matt Miller as holdovers from Harsin's staff to be retained by Avalos.
"I am honored for the opportunity to work with Andy Avalos and continue to be part of the Bronco Family," Riddle said in a statement. "This is home to our family and we Bleed Blue! I know Andy will continue the tradition and enhance the success Bronco Football has enjoyed, since he helped build the foundation as a student-athlete. I know Coach Avalos is a man of integrity and high character that thrives on connecting and building relationships to get the best out of everyone around him.
"I also can't wait to get to work with this offensive staff and continue working with this great group of tight ends as we continue to chase championships."
Riddle was the tight ends coach last season, but he also was the associate head coach and offensive chief of staff. Interestingly enough he will only coach the tight ends in 2021, meaning he probably had to take a pay cut to stay.
Boise State also announced the addition of former player Kharyee Marshall as a defensive analyst Thursday. Marshall, who played defensive line for the Broncos from 2010-13, previously was a graduate assistant for the Broncos during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before spending last season as a GA at Oregon with Avalos.
"Having spent time with Kharyee both here at our alma mater and also at Oregon, I see a bright future for him in coaching," Avalos said. "I'm excited to be able to bring his family back home, where he put blood, sweat and tears into this program, and I'm elated to watch him continue to grow in this profession while also mentoring the next wave of this brotherhood."
Marshall coached at the College of Idaho from 2014-2017 before joining the Broncos as a GA in 2018.
"I'm excited to be back at my alma mater, working with the program that played a major role in who I am today," Marshall said. "I'm thankful for Coach Avalos giving me the opportunity to give back to it, and to the student-athletes our coaches bring into this brotherhood. This is a great community, a great university and a great program, and my wife and I couldn't be more thrilled to be back."
Boise State has two full-time assistant coach hires still to make — offensive line coach and safeties coach. Those are expected in the next few days.