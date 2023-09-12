This story appeared originally on BroncoNationNews.com
Andy Avalos said something Monday that invoked one of two reactions: An eye roll or a laugh.
It was hard to take what he said seriously because it was such an absurd thing to utter amidst a 0-2 start and your sixth home loss in 14 tries.
“The record, in itself, doesn’t show what we’ve been able to do in the run game,” Avalos said. “The record itself doesn’t show how our punter is doing a really good job flipping the field and creating field position. How we played in the red zone. How we limited a team to last week to the least amount of points they’ve been limited to in a long time.”
Yes, Boise State — which faces FCS opponent North Dakota on Saturday at 10 a.m. — limited UCF to just 18 points last week. And, yes, the Broncos’ defense was statistically solid in the red zone — but that’s more because UCF beat itself. The Knights literally dropped two passes that popped up in the air and became interceptions. UCF’s players and coaches probably left the Treasure Valley thinking they should’ve won by 20 if not for self-inflicted mistakes.
Yes, the run game has been incredible. Even without George Holani last week, there was no drop off as Ashton Jeanty looks more and more like the next legendary Boise State running back with each week. He currently has the third-most all-purpose yards of anyone in America after notching 123 yards on the ground and 97 through the air on Saturday.
And, yes, the Broncos’ punting game is elite right now. James Ferguson-Reynolds, the 22-year-old sophomore from Australia, is currently third in the country in punt average, booting the ball just over 51 yards per try.
But you know what Boise State fans do not wanna hear after a program built on winning keeps losing? How great the punter has been.
After Saturday night, it was clear a decent faction of the Boise State fan populace was of the-sky-is-falling mindset. This program and this fan base are not used to losing. Not used to losing back-to-back games. And definitely not used to losing on The Blue.
Avalos is on the opposite side of the spectrum, incredibly calm about the situation. Perhaps in these moments of turmoil, it is better to be extra positive than extra negative and, so, Avalos does not seem nervous about his squad.
“If we block the field goal,” Avalos said, referring to UCF’s game-winning kick on Saturday, “we’re still the same team, but we’ve got a different record.”
Avalos said that with optimism. He was trying to imply that Boise State should not be judged by its record. But even if you follow him on that point, being the “same team” isn’t exactly a compliment.
We’re talking about a team with clear growing pains on offense. Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan came back to his alma mater with rave reviews, and the feedback was so great from fellow coaches and players that it was perhaps naive to think the Broncos’ offense would look like a well-oiled machine from week one.
The offensive line, a huge question mark heading into the season, has been absolutely marvelous. Jeanty has been even better. But quarterback Taylen Green, who left Saturday’s game with cramps, and his receivers have been out of kilter the whole season. The timing seems off. Green has missed a few throws. And receivers aren’t creating the needed separation.
And then there’s the defense. It is easy, if you forget about the passes that were blatantly dropped by UCF and the ridiculously fortunate bounces, to tout the Broncos’ red-zone defense. The Knights crossed the 20-yard line five times and scored just one touchdown.
But the Broncos’ defense still gave up 271 yards rushing, including 36 ground yards on UCF’s final drive that ended with the game-winning field goal.
And it was clear the Knights watched what Washington did to the Broncos’ secondary in the season opener. On the first play of the game, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee — who finished the game 16-of-24 passing (66%) for 272 yards — took a shot downfield and hit a wide-open receiver for a 49-yard gain.
“When you play good offenses, they are going to look back and see what has hurt you,” said Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “And if you have not fixed it and if you do not have an answer, it’s coming again.”
And it’s gonna keep coming unless Boise State starts fixing things.
Over the past two games, the Boise State defense has given up nearly 1,100 yards. Its offense has scored just 35 points. And as Danielson and Hamdan take the blame, Avalos remains steadfast that his team is great and all will be well.
He may be right. But he’s gonna have to show improvement quickly.