BOISE — Nick Crabtree’s first career start at right tackle in Boise State's season opener against Utah State on Saturday was a moment more than three years in the making.
He was a 255-pound redshirt freshman tight end heading into the 2017 season when tight ends coach Kent Riddle approached him on the field just before a random practice was set to start.
“He said 'hey we’re going to have you go with the O-line today,'” Crabtree recalled.
The rest is history.
Crabtree bounced back and forth a bit from offensive line to tight end to help out with depth issues during the 2017 season, but mostly focused his time and effort on adding weight and becoming the best offensive lineman he could be.
That journey took more than 1,100 days but paid off Saturday when he took the field with the first team offense as the starting right tackle as a redshirt senior.
“It shows you what Boise State is all about,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “If you work extremely hard, we’ll find an opportunity for you. ... He’s worked so hard being a fifth-year senior and has gotten so much stronger in the weight room.
“You’re really starting to see some things come together for him. I’m excited for him. He worked so hard and deserved the opportunity.”
Crabtree arrived at Boise State in the summer of 2016 as a three-star tight end prospect from Huntington Beach, California. He had good size at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, and like many dreamed of making an impact by catching touchdowns on The Blue.
But the Broncos were stacked at tight end with veterans Jake Roh and Alex Dhaenens and a youngster named John Bates heading into 2017, prompting the coaching staff to consider a move to the offensive line.
“Nick was one of those guys where once he dove into the weight room and got in our meal program and things like that, you just saw a little bit of a runaway freight train with his weight,” Bedell recalled. “He’s a kid with a big frame and he’s an extremely hard worker.
“Coach Harsin was part of the decision and we just thought moving him to offensive tackle was going to help the program. He had to buy into that and he did and now he’s getting his opportunity.”
There wasn’t much for Crabtree to think about when told of the change. He wasn’t give a choice.
“To be honest, it wasn’t really my decision to begin with,” said Crabtree, who already has his degree and is interning with the public relations and marketing department at Amherst Madison Real Estate this fall. “At that point it wasn’t set in stone where I was going. We wanted me to focus on blocking and being a blocking tight end and see where it goes from there and over time it just developed more and more and I stayed with the O-line and it went from there.
“I’m a team guy so when I was told I said ‘that’s what I have to do, so let’s get going.’ It was fun at first putting on the weight and then it got a little difficult at times, but I’m a team-first guy so I saw that was my opportunity to help the team and went full-in.”
To add the necessary weight to become an offensive lineman, Crabtree had to eat 7,100 calories per day. His diet consisted of large portions of rice, chicken and other food high in carbs and protein. His mom, like any typical mom, was taken back by how much food they were instructing him to eat on a daily basis.
“She was a little astonished by how much I had to start eating because I already eat a lot,” joked Crabtree, who has worn four different numbers during his time at Boise State. “It was a grind getting it done. A lot of meals spent eating with the weight coaches watching me eat making sure I’m getting all the calories in. It was a process for sure.”
Crabtree has played sparingly on special teams units in previous years but finally saw his chance at significant playing time when four starters left after the 2019 season. The door had been opened, and he walked right through — beating out Rice grad transfer Uzo Osuji for the starting spot during fall camp.
He played every offensive snap against Utah State and by all accounts played well.
“Nick is a very smart football player and has really good feet,” Bedell said. “There’s some things he has to improve on, nobody played perfect, but it was a good start to the year for Nick.”
It wasn’t the path Crabtree figured would lead to playing time when he arrived at Boise State, but it’s one he’s thankful for. He called playing Saturday “a thrill”, and certainly a moment he won’t forget anytime soon.
And with the NCAA rule this year not counting eligibility due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, his story may have an unexpected extra chapter. Crabtree could elect to return as a sixth-year senior in 2021.
“It was so exciting to be able to get that opportunity to go out there and play,” Crabtree said. “Playing in a room with a lot of talented guys it took a long time to get my turn. ... Hard work pays off.”