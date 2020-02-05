BOISE — Boise State announced quarterback Cade Fennegan as part of its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday.
Whether he shows up to campus this summer remains a bit uncertain.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin spoke about the two-star quarterback and former North Texas commit like he was a regular member of the class and with no worries about his status during his press conference Wednesday to announce the 2020 class.
“I think he’s a really good football player,” Harsin said. “We knew this guy could come in here and spin it and could help us .... We went through a bunch of guys and we felt like he was the best fit.”
But Fennegan, who is currently finishing up a two-year LDS mission to Argentina, signed only a non-binding financial aid agreement with the Broncos and he reported Tuesday night on Twitter that USC had come in with a late scholarship offer.
His father Garth Fennegan told Rivals.com that despite Boise State announcing Cade as part of the class, no final decision has been made on whether he’d keep his commitment to the Broncos or flip to USC.
“He’s currently committed to Boise State, but we’ve told Boise State he’s going to think about it,” Garth Fennegan told Rivals.com. “We’ve told (USC) he’s going to think about it. I would imagine he’ll probably make his decision early next week when we talk to him.
“We’re kind of in the same position as the coaches. We’re not sure what his thought process is. He’s got a relationship with (USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell) going back to when coach Harrell recruited him at North Texas, and I think that’s a huge factor. But he was also recruited by the Boise State coaching staff and knows them very well. He’s got some things to weigh. He’s got to make a decision he feels is best for him. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
Making things difficult for Fennegan’s parents and Boise State’s coaches is the fact that they are only allowed to communicate with him once a week while on his mission. Fennegan’s parents briefly told him about the USC offer, but weren’t able to talk much with him about it or get a concrete answer on what he wants to do.
Harsin was asked about the report from Rivals.com and Fennegan’s commitment level to Boise State at the end of Wednesday’s press conference.
“I feel very good about talking with his dad and obviously not him at this point, but we will, and the conversations we’ve had,” Harsin said. “But that’s what we’ve done with some of our other guys too. We’ve signed guys to financial aid agreements and they are committed. It’s something we felt strongly about and has not been something that has ever reversed on us so I do feel good about it.
“It’s hard when (schools) come in late and there’s different offers and things like that, but at the end of the day we feel very good about where we stand with him, his family and him coming here and being at Boise State.”
Fennegan was a three-year starter at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and passed for 6,454 yards and 94 touchdowns while also rushing for 796 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior he passed for 1,947 yards and 29 touchdowns after throwing for 2,965 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior.
Boise State tight ends coach Kent Riddle, the primary recruiter in Dallas, became aware of Fennegan while he was in high school. When he knew then wide receivers coach and current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau was already in the area recruiting another player, Riddle asked him to go watch Fennegan throw at a practice.
“I was blown away with how he carried himself, his charisma, his leadership skills, his demeanor,” Kiesau said. “And then you watch him throw it and he can really throw. He was really impressive. … We’re really excited about him. We can’t wait to get our arms around him.”
He orally committed to North Texas as a senior in high school. Harrell, the current USC offensive coordinator Harrell, was the offensive coordinator at North Texas at the time. He reopened his recruitment while on his mission, and announced a commitment to Boise State last month.
But that was before Harrell and USC jumped into the picture with the late scholarship offer.
“That’s more of a compliment to Boise State, when you have a program like USC and they are trying to pick your guys off the night before,” Kiesau said. “It’s a compliment to how we recruit and the type of kids we recruit and go after. We have a good, strong relationship with the family and the young man and I feel good about it moving forward.”
Kiesau and Riddle made a home visit to meet with Fennegan’s parents, even though he was gone on his mission.
Asked about not being able to communicate with Fennegan about the USC interest, Kiesau said, “That’s the good thing. He has no access to a phone, so nobody can get a hold of him. … I feel good about where we are right now.”
A final decision from Fennegan likely will be made in the near future, according to his dad.
“We don’t get to talk to him until Monday, so we won’t know until Monday at least,” Garth Fennegan said. “Both schools have been very accommodating. Both schools understand and both schools have said they’re willing to wait for him to make a decision.
“He’ll prayerfully consider it and he’ll figure out what’s best for him and he’ll make a decision. But I’ll be honest, I couldn’t tell you what way he’s leaning. I really don’t know.”
Boise State thought it knew. Things got a little less clear this week.
SIGNING DAY NOTES
Boise State signed five players Wednesday to bring the total to 20 in the 2020 signing class. They previously announced 15 additions in December. ... Harsin said the Broncos still have five available scholarships for the 2020 class. Areas the Broncos could still add include quarterback, running back, tight end and offensive and defensive line, according to Harsin. ... Harsin said the Broncos "absolutely" will try to add another quarterback to the class in addition to Fennegan. They could look for a graduate transfer later this spring, or add a JUCO or high school prospect. The Broncos will have just two scholarship quarterbacks in the spring, and Fennegan would be the third when he arrives over the summer.