BOISE — During a recent bowling outing with the Boise State offensive line group, Ben Dooley was putting up the lowest score of the group.
Offensive line coach Tim Keane said he could see Dooley get frustrated by his performance, but Keane said that just goes to show how competitive the sophomore is in everything he does, even if it’s something as simple as a fun bowling outing.
“That’s the thing with Ben, he has a very high standard for himself,” Keane said. “So, we have to manage that standard and let him know he’s going to learn, he’s going to develop, he’s going to grow. He is extremely, extremely hungry and wants to be really, really good.”
That hunger helped Dooley get on the football field a year ago, as he switched to the defensive side while the Broncos were short on the defensive line due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing. He’s hoping it helps him again during fall camp as he battles for a starting spot on the offensive line, at right tackle.
“Last year I was willing to do anything to get on the field,” said Dooley. “This time, I know where I can get on the field. So, I’m going to work just as hard as I did last year to get that starting spot.”
With the Broncos thin on the defensive line, Dooley switched sides of the field during a 52-21 win against Colorado State. Dooley said he had about two days' notice to get ready to play on defense. During his high school career at Churchill County (Nevada), Dooley played mostly on the offensive side of the ball, but he did get a little play in on defense.
“It’s a lot different going from high school ball to college ball,” Dooley said. “I remembered a little bit from what I was taught in high school, but the coaches really stepped in and helped me whenever they could.”
Despite the short notice, Dooley recorded a pair of tackles — one solo and one assisted — in the win against the Rams.
“D-Line is a different type of thing than the O-Line,” he said. “You get to be more of a football player, be more physical down there getting tackles. So, it was really fun for me to do that.”
With four returning starters along the offensive line, Dooley figures to be in tough competition for the one remaining spot open along the line. But after a strong spring practice, Keane said he has the right tools to be in the mix. But the offensive line coach added there still is a long way to go.
“He’s got a lot of tools, and he has a really good work ethic,” Keane said. “That’s been the fun thing with him, he’s a younger player and he’s still developing. We’re just trying to instill all the habits in him and slowly install the offense. Coming out of spring, you kind of think you know, but we had 15 practices in the spring. We’re going to have three times the amount of reps over the course of (player-run practices) and fall practice. So just how it sorted itself out at the end of spring isn’t necessarily going to be how it’s going to be at the end of fall camp.”
Senior Uzo Osuji is also expected to be in the mix for the starting job. The transfer from Rice University started at right tackle against Hawaii last season while Nick Crabtree was out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I think we’re both competitors and I’m happy to see (Osuji) shine,” said Dooley. “I want to compete with him, and whoever gets that spot, gets that spot.”