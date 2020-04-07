BOISE — Forget that Winston Venable had never been a full-time position coach or that he played defense during his time at Boise State.
When the running backs coach spot opened up at his alma mater in early January, he knew it was a job he somehow had to get.
Venable, a former all-conference linebacker with the Broncos, was helping fill a hole as an assistant strength coach in the weight room when Lee Marks left for Fresno State. He saw an opportunity he badly wanted — but knew he had a ton to figure out about coaching running backs and offense.
“There was several weeks prior to getting the job where it was like ‘OK, let’s start learning, let’s start figuring this out in the event (he was hired),'” Venable said. “I probably went through about three weeks of being a strength coach, and after the strength coach day was done I’d go upstairs and learn as much as I could until my brain was fried.
“Being real, after a long day in the weight room and exhausted energy, it was hard for me to go upstairs and start preparing for ‘what if I get hired’ or ‘what if I can get an interview for this’, so before the job it started weeks before with my prep. I had to learn a little bit about the language, a little bit about offense just to be able to show that I could learn and was willing to. It was a challenge for sure.”
The work paid off. Venable was eventually given an interview and hired by coach Bryan Harsin on Feb. 1 to serve as Boise State’s running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator. It’s the first full-time coaching position for Venable, who served the last two years as the team’s player development coordinator, academic liaison and community outreach coordinator.
"He's kind of done everything here," Harsin said. "We talked to other running back coaches, we talked to other potential candidates with experience. There was a lot of interest in being a coach here. But at the end of the day ... it was like 'this is the guy.'"
Venable played for the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 and was recently named to the All-Blue Team as one of the top players to play at Boise State in the 30 years since the blue turf was installed. He signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2011 before playing for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League from 2012-16. He was selected to the CFL All-Star team in 2015.
He returned to Boise State after his playing career ended and earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 2017 while working with the football program.
It all led to this, Venable becoming an assistant coach back on The Blue. Just not at the position most would have expected.
“There’s no way I’m 100 percent dialed on being a running backs coach right now,” Venable admitted. “This is a big ‘get your feet wet’ time, and by the time the season rolls around, I better be ready to go. Right now it’s just baby steps and continuing to learn. It’s going well.”
But it hasn’t exactly been the most ideal spring for Venable to dip his toes into the pool as a first-time assistant coach. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Broncos to cancel spring practice after just three practices, and they’ve been forced to meet remotely due to the campus being shut down. Venable is working out of a home office, while his running backs have returned home to be with family and finish the semester online.
So much for having a few months to try and get comfortable with things.
“It’s been a challenge,” Venable said.
Coaching runs in Venable's family. His brother, Will, a former Major League Baseball player, currently is the third base coach for the Chicago Cubs. And Winston already has gone to him plenty for advice.
"He's had great feedback for me," Venable said.
If there’s one thing Venable has proven in the two-plus months since he’s been hired, it’s that he is not afraid to admit he still has a lot to learn. He’s figuring things out on the fly, soaking in as much information as he can from everyone and everywhere possible.
And that means going to others on staff when he needs help.
“One thing I respect about Winston is he’s come in my office and shut the door and we’ve talked about recruiting, we’ve talked about teaching, life,” co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Spencer Danielson said Monday. “I think it’s hard for men to do that, to feel OK with coming and saying ‘hey this is something I don’t feel comfortable with, can you help me improve in these certain ways?’
“You don’t see that a lot because I think subconsciously there’s some pride in there for some people when they don’t feel comfortable asking a peer for advice. That’s something I love about Winston. We ask our players to be humble and hungry and that’s what Winston is. He’s humble and hungry to be really good. He’s already doing a phenomenal job, but I know he’s going to grow and get better because of the mindset he has.”
Before spring practices started Venable had to do things as basic as look up drills to run with his running backs. But one thing he doesn’t lack? Pride for his alma mater and the ‘bleed blue’ mentality that Harsin knew would be an asset to the program.
His energy and passion and ‘infectious personality’, as multiple coaches put it, have made up for his lack of experience. Combine all that with his football background and willingness to learn? The Broncos feel they have a young star in the making.
“I can tell you in the very short period of time of my initial evaluation and watching him, those running backs will be in good hands,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “He does a phenomenal job. He really works at it. It’s important to him. The coaches gravitate to him because of the type of personality that he has, and I think that’s the thing we need in that room, a little juice, a little energy and a little chip on his shoulder. I think Winston brings all of that which is good.”
Said tight ends coach Kent Riddle, “The first thing that comes to mind is just his passion and toughness. He displays those every day. He’s eager to learn, he teaches those guys well and from the limited time we had on the field they seemed to respond to him. It’s been exciting. I’m fired up to get a whole year with him.”
Venable comes in with plenty of expectations in his first year. Boise State has had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last 11 seasons — the longest current streak in the country. George Holani returns after reaching that mark as a true freshman last year, and Venable is tasked with trying to help him get better.
Asked the best part about coaching a position with a strong history like running backs, Venable quipped, “They’ll make me look good.”
The fit seemed odd to some at first, and Venable understands why. But those close to him have little doubt he’ll have success.
There’s still plenty for Venable to learn. And it’s pushing him to get better every day.
“If you don’t think I want to have a 1,000-yard rusher this year you must be crazy,” Venable said. “First year coach, you have to get that done. Maybe I can be a second-year coach after that.”