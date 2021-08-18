Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough was asked this week which player across the ball on defense was driving him insane with how well he's playing.
“Oh God, take your pick man,” Plough said. “I’m just done with the defense. I don’t want to see them.”
Plough, who spent time talking about the quarterback battle, the offensive line and the traditional stuff an offensive coordinator would get asked about, several times diverted his answers into praise for the defense.
Asked about how the offense performed in the first scrimmage, Plough said there were “some good things and some bad” before reminding the media about who they were lined up against.
“Our defense is so good guys,” Plough said. “I mean I don’t know how else to say it. It is a daily struggle to move the ball against coach (Spencer) Danielson’s crew. They are talented in all three levels which makes it very hard. We’ll have some days where we do some things really well, but the very next drill they get us.
“The cool thing for us as an offense is we know we’re going against one of the best units out there and we are competing with them on daily basis. We’ve had to raise our level of play and focus.”
In 2020, Boise State’s defense gave up an average of 27.1 points per game — its most since allowing 31.8 ppg way back in 1998. But Spencer Danielson takes over as defensive coordinator and four new defensive assistant coaches joined the program when defensive-minded head coach Andy Avalos was hired in January.
Throw in the return of eight starters including a pair of fifth-year mainstays in linebacker Riley Whimpey and nickel Kekaula Kaniho, and optimism is high for the defense to be much improved in 2021.
Just ask Plough, who has had to go against them every day the past two weeks.
“They are so good at all three levels and so well coached and the scheme is so difficult and multiple,” Plough said. “You have to figure out a way to neutralize that rush. Those guys (along the defensive line) are probably two deep at every position and they are very intelligent and linebacker and the safeties are great players. Obviously Kekaula is kind of the quarterback over there getting everything right.
“They just have a lot of dudes over there that make things tough. We’ve had that struggle in practice. We’ve tried to figure out how to move the ball against them now for two camps (spring and fall) and right when we think we have something going they have something else to throw at us. I feel bad for teams and I’m glad I don’t have to go against them after this week.”
And don’t forget — Boise State’s offense returns a number of skill position players and is expected to be strong this season. If Hank Bachmeier, George Holani, Khalil Shakir and company are struggling to move the ball at times in practice, one can assume the defense must be doing something right.
“If you don’t come to work you’re going to get embarrassed and it’s going to be a tough day,” Plough said. “I think it forces (the offense) to go to bed at night and say I better come in ready to roll or it’s going to be a tough day.
“They are really talented and it makes me a better coach and makes our offense better. It’s fun to compete, but they get after us every day and have at least one period where it’s like ‘dang, OK, on to the next one.’”
Back to the original question about which player on defense is causing the most havoc and giving him headaches? He couldn’t pick just one.
“It starts with Scott Matlock and then just look at Demitri (Washington) and Scale (Igiehon) and Shane (Irwin) and then you have to deal with Riley (Whimpey) and Zeke (Noa) and then you have JL (Skinner) and Tyreque (Jones) and Kekaula — I mean these guys have a lot of experience out there.”
One thing Plough is confident of: His group won’t face too many defenses all season better than what they have been facing in practice.
“It just feels like everything is kind of suffocating every day and it’s frustrating, but it’s so fun to compete with them,” Plough said. “I tell those guys at the end of practice every day — hey you are going against one of the best, I’m pretty confident you are. I’ve seen a lot of defenses and these guys are special. Coach Danielson is a special, special coach and his staff is remarkable.”
Boise State opens the season Sept. at UCF at 5 p.m. on ESPN.