BOISE — There weren’t many facets of Boise State’s offensive attack in the 30-7 win Saturday against UT Martin that didn’t have George Holani’s fingerprints all over them.
In addition to his regular duties manning the running game for the Broncos, the running back found himself active in the passing game and, for the first time this year, found himself returning punts. He was able to help the Broncos in all three areas, finishing with 226 all-purpose yards.
“It’s way, way better,” Holani said about being involved in multiple parts of the game. “I think it takes all three phases, special teams, offense and defense.”
Holani certainly did his part in helping the Broncos where he could. In the third game of the year, he had 110 yards rushing, the first time this season he surpassed the 100-yard mark. By comparison, while battling an injury last year, Holani didn’t surpass 100 yards rushing in a game until his sixth game, a November contest against Fresno State. Until that point of the season, he hadn’t even surpassed 50 yards in a game.
Additionally, Holani had 47 yards on four catches and returned five punts for 69 yards.
“It was obvious a big to-do, and we have to find ways to continue to do so, not only in the first half, but the second half,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said about getting Holani into a rhythm. “We did a good job personneling some things and making sure not only George, but for other personnel on the offense too, we’re putting them in the best position.”
Holani also had two touchdowns in the game. Late in the first half, he caught a 4-yard pass from Hank Bachmeier and running it in to extend Boise State’s lead to 20-7. In the fourth quarter, he had an 8-yard touchdown run for the final score of the game.
That touchdown run was Holani’s first in over a year. The last one came against UTEP on Sept. 10, 2021, his only touchdown of any type during the 2021 season.
But the rushing touchdown drought wasn’t on his mind, Holani said.
“I don’t even think about that, but it was exciting for sure, getting into the end zone,” said Holani, who also had a receiving touchdown last week at New Mexico. “Especially with the mentality of our offense. We call it the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) zone. We want to score and get as much GOAT as we can.”
It was a day that right from the get go appeared like it would be Holani’s day. On the Broncos’ very first offensive drive, one that ended with a touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Stefan Cobbs, Holani carried the ball four times for 50 yards, with a 34-yard rush setting the Broncos up inside the Skyhawks’ 10-yard line.
By the end of the first quarter, he had 59 rushing yards just shy of the 67 he had last week at New Mexico and well above the nine rushing yards he was limited to in the season opener at Oregon State.
“Just seeing the difference between this game and last game, the last couple of games honestly, I know what we’re capable of,” said Holani. “It’s just that one missing little detail from an explosive play, but it looked good out there. It was great out there and we’re going to keep growing in the run game.”
After the game, Avalos said the Broncos know they need to find ways to get the ball into Holani’s hands. Saturday’s game was proof of that, as they did so 33 times. On average, Boise State gained 6.8 yards of field possession whenever he touched the ball.
If their running back keeps giving them production like that, Avalos believes that can bode well for the rest of the season for the Broncos.
“He’s a pretty good player, so we’re making sure in terms of personnel that George gets his touches,” Avalos said.
