Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — There weren’t many facets of Boise State’s offensive attack in the 30-7 win Saturday against UT Martin that didn’t have George Holani’s fingerprints all over them.

In addition to his regular duties manning the running game for the Broncos, the running back found himself active in the passing game and, for the first time this year, found himself returning punts. He was able to help the Broncos in all three areas, finishing with 226 all-purpose yards.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments