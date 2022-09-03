Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CORVALLIS, ORE. — On a night where seemingly everything went wrong for the Boise State football team, much of the attention on Saturday’s 34-17 loss to Oregon State is going to be on the play of starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who was benched in the second quarter.

Equally disappointing for the Broncos, however, may be the play of their defensive backfield.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments