CORVALLIS, ORE. — On a night where seemingly everything went wrong for the Boise State football team, much of the attention on Saturday’s 34-17 loss to Oregon State is going to be on the play of starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who was benched in the second quarter.
Equally disappointing for the Broncos, however, may be the play of their defensive backfield.
A highly touted unit in fall camp, Boise State corners and safeties were torched by Beavers’ quarterback Chance Nolan and his receivers as Nolan finished with 251 yards on 14-of-23 passing, with much of the damage coming as the Beavers built a 24-0 lead in the first half.
"We knew going into the game, that was going to be their strength," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. "That was going to be a serious challenge, the matchups that they created. They put multiple tight ends in the game and if you go back and look at the film, there's two-man routes, so everyone's protecting. To get to the quarterback was extremely difficult, which we knew going into the game would be the case. We have to do a better job of playing with better eye control in the secondary and being able to handle our coverage a lot better than we did today."
Nolan frequently found his receivers behind the Boise State backfield starting with Oregon State’s first offensive drive. On his second pass of the game, he found Tre’Shaun Harrison past the Boise defense. But Harrison dropped the pass, preventing an early Beavers’ score.
Boise State was in for no such luck for a while, as Nolan completed nine of his first ten passes. That stretch included two long touchdown passes.
"They really tested our eyes," said Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm. "There were lots of different looks in presnap and sometimes we just got out of position."
It wasn’t just one or two players in the secondary Nolan was picking on. He beat just about everybody in the backfield.
On the first touchdown pass, he found tight end Luke Musgraves for a 27-yard score, with Musgraves finding himself behind cornerback Caleb Biggers in the end zone.
After Oregon State’s defense forced a three-and-out, Beavers’ receiver Tyjon Lindsey beat Boise State nickel Tyreque Jones for a 47-yard touchdown reception, as Oregon State took a 14-0 lead.
Oregon State’s third touchdown of the game, a 12-yard run by Deshaun Fenwick, came on a 98-yard drive that was set up thanks in part to a 74-yard reception by Anthony Gould, where he beat Kaonohi Kaniho and JL Skinner to make the catch.
By halftime, Nolan had 223 yards on 11-of-16 passing.
It was a stark contrast to the hype Boise State’s secondary had going into the season. Coaches spent the fall expressing their confidence in the group. Skinner was named to the watch list for the Jim Thrope Award (best defensive back) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player).
In total, Nolan completed six passes of 19 yards, or more. And it wasn’t even only Nolan who was torching the secondary. Late in the third quarter, Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore completed a 41-yard pass to Trey Lowe.
Even when Boise State’s secondary made plays, Boise State’s offense was unable to make anything happen.
Skinner and Biggers both came up with interceptions that each gave the Broncos possession inside the Oregon State 25. But the Broncos came away with a combined three points on those two drives.
If the struggles in the secondary weren’t bad enough, Boise State lost cornerback Markel Reed early in the game.
Reed, who missed the final seven games of last season, went into the injury tent in the first quarter in visible pain. After a lengthy stay in the tent, he was carted back to the Broncos’ locker room, by halftime, he was seen on the field with a brace on his knee.
"Especially when that was the biggest concern coming into the game was being able to fend off their vertical pass game and max protection situations," Avalos said when asked how much Reed's injury hurt the secondary. "That's a tough one for Markel and the whole team. We love him and everything he's done to come back and compete and get himself to the point he was in this first game."