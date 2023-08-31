BOISE — Throughout fall camp, the praise for Prince Strachan has been pretty much universal among Boise State players and coaches.
“Prince, one thing about him, he’s explosive, he’s going to get off the ground,” wide receiver Stefan Cobbs said about the true freshman wide receiver.
“He’s impressive,” Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan adds.
“He’s always trying to work,” comments wide receiver Billy Bowens.
“We’re just really excited about what he’s brought to the team,” head coach Andy Avalos said during the spring.
Strachan has quite the hype surrounding him as the wide receiver gets ready to play in his first career college football game. But he’s not feeling any pressure to live up to that hype. For Strachan, it’s all about doing what he needs to do to help the team.
“It’s not necessarily living up to anything, it’s just coming in to work,” said Strachan. “The coaches here, the players here, the older guys like Stef Cobbs and Billy Bowens, they’ve taken me under their wing. They just want me to be held accountable and uphold the standard.”
Bronco fans will get the first opportunity to see Strachan in action Saturday when Boise State travels to take on No. 10 Washington.
“It’s exciting, I’ve dreamt about this my whole life,” said Strachan. “It’s crazy that it’s right in front of me now. I just thank God and the coaches here to allow me to get the opportunities to get out there.”
In the season’s first depth chart, released Monday by Boise State, Strachan was listed as the second ‘X’ receiver, or the split end, behind Eric McAlister.
Listed at 6-feet, 5-inches, 203 pounds, he certainly has the size to create mismatches with smaller cornerbacks downfield.
“He’s going to go up and get the ball at the highest point in the air,” said Cobbs. “When you see him, when you’re 6-5, 6-6, there’s not too many people who can get higher. He’s proven and he’s shown that, so I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”
He certainly used that height to his advantage when he was in high school. During his senior season at Florida’s John Carroll High School, Strachan was featured on a segment of ‘You Got Mossed’ on ESPN’s NFL Countdown. A deep pass came to Strachan, who jumped well above the defender, caught the ball at the 20-yard line and from there was able to walk into the end zone for the score.
That season, he had 773 receiving yards on 34 catches – an average of 22.7 yards per reception – as well as nine touchdowns.
After grayshirting and enrolling early at Boise State in the spring, he showed off what he could do in the spring game, catching a pair of passes for 56 yards.
“I know I got to stay on my game, because I know there’s a kid behind me,” said McAlister. “Prince, he’s a very high competitor. He’s always giving me stuff at practice, I’m always in his ear. I just know I got to keep my game because I know there’s someone right behind me that can easily take it.”
Strachan was such a natural during spring practices that later in the summer, Hamdan admits that he momentarily forgot that he was going to be a true freshman this fall during a get together hosted by Avalos.
“It’s funny, we had a freshman barbecue at Andy’s house,” Hamdan said. “I was like ‘why are you here?’ and he was like ‘I’m a freshman, coach.’ Just because for me, I’ve seen him now, we’ve already been through the spring. He was able to put in the work with the football side of it, but also had a really impressive summer. We’re excited to get him going.”
Avalos, Hamdan and the Broncos will get a chance to debut their newest offensive weapon Saturday in a hostile environment against a top-10 Huskies team. As for Strachan, he has no expectations on the number of plays he’ll get or how many passes will come his way.
He just wants to do whatever he can to help Boise State leave Seattle with a victory.
“Whenever they need me,” Strachan said about how much time he expects to see. “I’m not going in with the mindset of how many reps I’m getting. I’m just going into it that whenever they need me, I'm there.”