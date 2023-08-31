BSU Football Practice (Prince Strachan)

Boise State wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) lines up during football practice on Aug. 8 in Boise.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Throughout fall camp, the praise for Prince Strachan has been pretty much universal among Boise State players and coaches.

“Prince, one thing about him, he’s explosive, he’s going to get off the ground,” wide receiver Stefan Cobbs said about the true freshman wide receiver.

Recommended for you

Load comments