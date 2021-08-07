BOISE — George Holani knows he won’t just be handed the starting running back spot because he rushed for 1,000 yards two years ago.
After a lost 2020 season due to a knee injury and the addition of Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Holani finds himself in a battle to stay atop the depth chart.
“Rent’s due every day,” Holani said with a smile. “Nothing has been earned yet.”
Holani rushed for 1,014 yards as a true freshman in 2019 to extend Boise State’s streak to 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher. And that was after starting the season third on the depth chart.
He was unable to extend the streak to 12 due to a frustrating 2020 season — both because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a knee injury that limited him to just three games.
Holani had 100 yards in the season opener against Utah State but got hurt the next week early in a game at Air Force. He tried to come back later in the year against Wyoming but was largely ineffective in limited action. Holani didn’t play again in 2020.
“It was definitely a learning experience just being able to respond to that and know that there’s better days to come,” Holani said. “Just working on the knee and coming to treatment each day and trying to get better each day, it was definitely a learning experience of being able to be patient.”
The result was one of the worst rushing seasons Boise State has ever had. They finished dead last in the Mountain West in rushing for the first time with an average of just 107.14 yards per game. Only 12 teams nationally averaged lower yards per game on the ground than the Broncos.
“That’s not a statistic that sits well with me and doesn’t sit well with the guys,” running backs coach Winston Venable said. “I wouldn’t imagine we’ll be at the bottom of that list this year.”
A healthy Holani should change that. He participated in spring practices and the spring game and had a normal summer and said he feels “really good” after four practices during fall camp.
But his starting spot won’t be guaranteed. Habibi-Likio had 21 rushing touchdowns in three years, while Andrew Van Buren has been impressive at times. And Venable is giving both a chance to beat him out.
“George had a great freshman year but wasn’t really around much last year due to his injuries,” Venable said. “He’s a guy that has established himself but that doesn’t mean you’re a lock and your in there.”
And Holani is just fine with that. He said he’s happy to have Habibi-Likio around to push him and is eager to make up for a disappointing 2020 season.
Boise State’s running backs figure to be featured prominently in offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s new offense. Throw in the motivation of last year’s wasted season and the competition for playing time in the running back room and Holani could be on the cusp of a monster season.
“It will be an exciting year for sure,” Holani said. “I’m just thankful to get back in the offense and get back out there.”
FIRST PRACTICE IN PADS SATURDAY TURNS ‘CHIPPY’
After three days in just helmets the Broncos put on the shoulder pads for the first time in fall camp on Saturday. With that brought added intensity and emotions.
“Pads were popping and guys were getting a little chippy,” defensive lineman Scale Igiehon said. “It’s all fun out there. When you put on the pads it’s a different sense of just being in jerseys or spider pads. The physicality increases, the speed increases, everybody’s intentions are more physical. It was fun today.”
New NCAA rules further limit how many padded practices teams can have during fall camp. Typically teams have two days in helmets, two days in shoulder pads and go full pads on day five. This fall it’s three days in helmets and two days in shoulder pads before going to full pads for practice No. 6.
The first day in shoulder pads after a long summer typically brings out plenty of heated battles, particularly during 1-on-1 blocking drills.
“It’s definitely physical out there,” Holani said. “I would say things are kind of heating up out there. We’re kind of going back and forth.”
UP NEXT
Boise State is slated to practice inside Albertsons Stadium on Sunday — and the media will be allowed to watch roughly 45 minutes from the stands for the first time during fall camp. Avalos and quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears are scheduled to meet with the media on Zoom after practice. Full coverage, including videos of the interviews, will be posted to BlueTurfSports.com.