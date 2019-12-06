BOISE — Hawaii football players weren't even into the locker room at Albertsons Stadium, and already they were talking about a return trip to The Blue.
Following a 59-37 loss to Boise State on Oct. 12, there was one thing on the Rainbow Warriors' mind, and that was getting another shot at the Broncos. They knew if it happened, it would be for a conference crown.
They'll get that shot today, as Hawaii (9-4) makes its second appearance of the season at Albertsons Stadium to take on Boise State (11-1) at 2 p.m. in the Mountain West Championship game.
“To be able to be here and play this game and have this opportunity for our kids, it's big for our program and our state,” Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said. “I'm very thankful for the kids that we have on our team. They've got a great mentality and the assistant coach and support staff, everyone's kind of stepped up to get us to this level.”
The Warriors say they're a different team than that team that left Boise just less than two months ago. They come into the conference championship game on a four-game winning streak, with their last two league games — at UNLV and home against San Diego State — being won thanks in large part to strong defensive performances.
On the year, Hawaii ranks 98th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 31.8 points per game. Over the last three games, however, the Warriors are allowing 16.3 points per game.
“Holding a couple teams to just a touchdown, for the San Diego State game and UNLV, we won those games on defense, and that hadn't happened here this year,” Rolovich said. “It happened at a great time. Even when the defense was struggling somewhat with points and yards, there wasn't any pointing of fingers on this team or staff. Credit to the defensive players and staff because they take pride and kept working it out.”
But the 59 points the Broncos put on Hawaii was the most an opponent put up this season. It's a number that's been on the Hawaii's defenses mind this week as they look to fix what went wrong in the first meeting.
“We feel like the better we practice, its going to translate onto the field,” said senior linebacker Solomon Matautia, who had five tackles for Hawaii in that game. “We know that they're a very tricky team to play against. They have great running backs, great receivers, they're just all-around great on offense. We just have to come off assignments sound and hopefully we won't give up 59 points again. We just got to trust the offense to do their part, and we'll do our best.”
But as much as Hawaii hopes its defense has changed over the past two months, so has Boise State's offense. Hank Bachmeier was the starting quarterback in that game but was injured on a run in the second quarter.
Boise State played both Chase Cord and Jaylon Henderson in that game, with all three quarterbacks passing for a touchdown. Henderson has been a starter the past three weeks and was put on the top of the Broncos' depth chart for the first time this week. He's passed for 732 yards and eight touchdowns as a starter.
“This kid knows where to go with the football,” Rolovich said about Henderson. “I think being a senior, he's really taken advantage of his opportunity. You don't see a weakness. They all (Boise State's quarterbacks) have great skill-sets. Boise's always done a good job of getting the most out of players, whether it be packages or game plan ideas.”
Hawaii is already having a heck of a season. Celebrating a conference title on The Blue would make it even better.