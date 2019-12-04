BOISE — Boise State coach Bryan Harsin may never win Mountain West Coach of the Year at this point.
Harsin, who led the Broncos to a perfect 8-0 league record and an 11-1 regular season, was passed over again Wednesday for the yearly award. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich was named Mountain West Coach of the Year.
Boise State did take home plenty of hardware, though, including three of the five major Mountain West awards. Curtis Weaver won Defensive Player of the Year, Avery Williams won Special Teams Player of the Year and George Holani was named Freshman of the Year.
The Broncos had 17 players land All-Mountain West honors including five that were selected for the first team in Weaver, Williams, left tackle Ezra Cleveland, left guard John Molchon and defensive back Kekaula Kaniho.
Harsin has still never won the Mountain West Coach of the Year award despite winning the division and hosting the Mountain West Championship in four of his six seasons with the Broncos.
Rolovich is certainly deserving of the award after taking Hawaii to a 9-4 regular season and a spot in Saturday’s Mountain West title game as the West Division winners. It's the first division title for Hawaii since joining the Mountain West, and they are assured of finishing with a winning record for just the second time in the past nine years.
But it’s hard to argue against what Harsin did, including juggling three different starting quarterbacks en route to an undefeated league record.
Boise State’s 8-0 league mark was the first since they joined the Mountain West in 2011, and the 11-1 regular season was the best for the Broncos since a guy named Kellen Moore was quarterback. What else was Harsin supposed to do? Not lose to BYU maybe?
The Broncos only blemish was a 28-25 non-conference loss at BYU on a rainy, cold night when the Broncos were forced to start a backup quarterback for the first time all season.
The Mountain West Conference does not release the voting totals, announcing only that Rolovich finished with more votes than Harsin from the voting panel that includes each of the 12 head coaches and media members from each market.
San Jose State quarterback Josh Love was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
In addition to the five first-team selections, the Broncos had eight players land on the All-Mountain West Second Team including Holani, defensive end Chase Hatada, wide receiver and kick returner John Hightower, center Garrett Larson, defensive tackle David Moa, safety Kekoa Nawahine, corner Jalen Walker and linebacker Riley Whimpey.
Boise State had five players earn honorable mention recognition in tight end John Bates, defensive lineman Sonatane Lui, right guard Eric Quevedo, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and Williams as a defensive back.
Weaver is the second Boise State player in three years to earn Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors after linebacker Leighton Vander Esch took home the award in 2017. Weaver, also the preseason pick from the media as the Defensive Player of the Year, leads the league with both 13.5 sacks and 17.0 tackles-for-loss.
Williams is the first Boise State player ever to take home a conference special teams player of the year award. He was one of just two players in the country to have multiple punt return touchdowns this season, and his 12.8 yards per punt return led the Mountain West and ranks sixth nationally. He also blocked a PAT against Air Force and a punt against Wyoming.
Holani, meanwhile, is third in the Mountain West with 912 rushing yards and also has 21 catches for 166 yards. He has nine total touchdowns while also leading all Mountain West freshmen in rushing.
Boise State hosts Hawaii at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in the Mountain West Championship. It’s the third straight year the Broncos have hosted the game at Albertsons Stadium.