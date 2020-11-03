BOISE – The status of Boise State starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier remains unclear heading into Friday’s showdown with No. 9 BYU after coach Bryan Harsin mostly danced around the topic during an early morning press conference with reporters Tuesday.
The bigger piece of news may be Harsin not committing to Bachmeier as the starter whenever he does return.
USC transfer Jack Sears made his first start in place of Bachmeier last Saturday at Air Force and completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He looked poised and comfortable in the pocket and ran Boise State’s offense almost flawlessly.
Given the chance to squash the brewing ‘quarterback controversy’ and say Bachmeier would be the starter when he comes back, Harsin instead appeared to leave the door open for Sears to keep the job.
“We’ll see,” Harsin said. “Jack is still continuing his preparation this week and Hank obviously has to continue to keep developing. We’ve only played two games. … As far as these guys competing, at the end of the day it comes down to that week of practice and how guys are operating.
“Jack certainly showed he’s capable of playing.”
Bachmeier was 20 for 28 for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Utah State. He finished the game without any apparent injury and was one of two players to do postgame interviews with the media afterwards.
But he surprisingly didn’t make the trip to Air Force and no reason was given for his absence. Boise State did say one player didn’t make the trip due to COVID-19 protocol, but didn’t specify if it was Bachmeier. There were 29 players that didn’t make the trip because Boise State was only allowed to dress 74 players due to Mountain West rules.
A second starter, safety JL Skinner, also missed the game for unknown reasons, but Harsin said Tuesday he expects him to be back for Friday’s game against BYU.
Harsin didn’t confirm Tuesday that Bachmeier was the player out due to COVID-19 protocol, but maybe more notable was that he didn’t say that wasn’t the reason Bachmeier was out either.
Asked a question about Bachmeier potentially having COVID-19 and what the timeline would be for him to return, Harsin said, “I’m just going to go with your scenario right here” while saying if he could practice Wednesday he’d feel comfortable playing him in the game.
“It’s such a different year,” Harsin said. “Some of these areas we’re kind of flying and building the plane at the same time and trying to figure some of those things out, and not just in football but everything that goes into the process of getting ready to go play. So we’ll see.”
There’s no official, steadfast timeline for the Mountain West when it comes to a player testing positive for COVID-19. It’s suggested they follow CDC guidelines and quarantine for at least 10 days, which would make it possible -although unlikely - for a player that missed the Air Force game to return for BYU if the positive test happened the Sunday after the Utah State game.
Harsin mostly avoided talking about Bachmeier’s status Tuesday other than to say he’s not out for the season. Harsin’s policy since he arrived at Boise State is to not address specific injuries or absences unless a player is out for the season.
“To keep some consistency which I hope we all appreciate, if guys are out for the season I’ll go with that and that will be our policy and I’ll let people know,” Harsin said. “The rest of the guys, this is a crazy year and the best way for us to be consistent is to make sure those guys that are season-ending are mentioned, and the guys that aren’t, we’ll see where we are at the end of the week and keep it that way.”
It’s not surprising Harsin declined to name a starter for Friday’s game because it forces BYU to prepare for the possibility of both quarterbacks playing. But not saying Bachmeier would for sure have his spot back when he returned adds to the intrigue.
Harsin was reminded about the 2017 season in which a mini-quarterback controversy developed after backup Montell Cozart started and played well when Brett Rypien was out with a concussion. Rypien kept the starting spot when he came back, but Cozart was used more the rest of the season.
The situation with Bachmeier and Sears appears to be similar.
“Montell got forced into starting when Brett went out after the Washington State game and we got a chance to see Montel and what he can do, and then all of a sudden he became part of the mixture that season,” Harsin said. “How this one looks, I don’t know the answer to that yet, but I can tell you this. I thought Jack played really well.
“I think Jack gained a lot of confidence in our system and operating it in a game and that’s going to be great competition and he’s going to keep pushing and improving and we’ll see where we are able to go from there.”
Kick off Friday night is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium and the game will air nationally on FOX Sports 1.