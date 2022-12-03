GREEN

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries the ball against Fresno State on Saturday.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

BOISE — For once, Taylen Green looked human on Saturday.

After two months of wowing Boise State fans and lifting the Broncos to a Mountain West Championship game appearance, the redshirt freshman hit a roadblock. Despite attempting more passes than he had all season, Green struggled to find receivers at times and threw two costly interceptions in Boise State’s 28-16 loss to Fresno State in the title game.

