BOISE — For once, Taylen Green looked human on Saturday.
After two months of wowing Boise State fans and lifting the Broncos to a Mountain West Championship game appearance, the redshirt freshman hit a roadblock. Despite attempting more passes than he had all season, Green struggled to find receivers at times and threw two costly interceptions in Boise State’s 28-16 loss to Fresno State in the title game.
“It’s the championship game and our goal was to win the championship,” Green said after the game. “But as Coach (Andy) Avalos said, it’s about the experience. We got to look at this from both views. We lost, but this experience and the comradery we built in the experience, we built in the locker room, we really came together this year. The team just loves each other and the brotherhood we built is amazing.”
Green finished with 175 yards on 17-of-38 passing, the first time this season he’s completed under 50% of his passes, and had his first multi-interception game. His yardage was also his lowest output since throwing for 127 yards in a 40-20 win against this same Fresno State team back on Oct. 8.
That was just Green’s second start, after he replaced Hank Bachmeier, who quit the team and entered the transfer portal.
“They did a good job of giving us different looks in different downs and distances,” Green said “Our job was to adjust to it. We’re going to go back to practice and learn from it.”
Boise State finished the game throwing the ball more times (38) than they ran it (30). Green’s previous high pass attempts had been 33 two weeks ago at Wyoming. In six of his previous eight starts, he had attempted less than 25 passes.
Green had 25 passing attempts in the first half.
Avalos attributed the high passing numbers to working off what looks the Bulldogs gave them defensively.
“When the defense is playing with certain numbers in the box, they’re going to give you the space,” the Boise State coach said. “We got to execute. That comes down to us making sure we got to put our guys in position to rep the things they need to to execute the plays that are given to us by the defense.”
Saturday’s game was just the latest saga in Green’s wild redshirt freshman season. He took over at quarterback with Boise State sitting at 2-2 and coming off a stunning loss to UTEP.
Paired with Dirk Koetter taking over as Boise State’s interim offensive coordinator, the Broncos’ offense found new life. Including Saturday’s game, Green has thrown for 1,905 yards this season, run for 467 more and accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
And as a redshirt freshman, he’s only going to get better, teammates say.
“This kid right here is a special kid,” said wide receiver Davis Koetter, as he sat next to Green. “Boise State is in a really good spot with him at the helm here for however many years. It’s not even what we see on the field. His talents are special, everybody sees that. I’ve never seen this kid have a bad day. He shows up every day with a smile on his face, he’s fun to be around. We’re in a good spot and I think Bronco nation has a lot to look forward to with 10 at quarterback.”
And even if the result at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday was far different from what he expected, Green still was able to take the loss and use it as a potential positive in his future growth.
“I take every game play by play and as I take everything play by play, you just learn from it,” Green said. “You learn from each mistake. Each mistake I made, like check downs and just knowing what to do in two-minute (drills), I’ll look back at those, me and Coach Koetter call it bagging the bank. I’m just trying to learn in each and every play, especially in the championship game. I’m just trying to remember this feeling. This feeling sucks, but you got to learn from it.”
