BOISE — There wasn't much convincing needed from Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell when he started recruiting Rice graduate transfer Uzo Osuji in the spring.
Osuji, a massive 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive lineman in the mix for the starting spot at right tackle, had heard plenty about the Boise State program already.
He's from Texas. And a Dallas Cowboys fan.
“I knew a lot about the program and a lot about the guys they put into the league,” Osuji said. “I had a lot of respect for the program and knew they had a winning culture here.”
The Cowboys have had more Boise State players on the roster than any other college in recent years, including four of the 11 defensive starters to start the 2020 season — DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Leighton Vander Esch and Darian Thompson. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also are Boise State products, and other former Broncos including Orlando Scandrick and Marcus Henry have spent time with Dallas as well.
So Osuji had heard plenty about Boise State over the years just from following the Cowboys, but also as a fan of college football. He stumbled across the Florida State game from 2019 while channel surfing and was impressed by the big second-half comeback.
“I had flipped to other games and then saw they came back and I was like 'wow',” Osuji said.
Now the Nigeria native gets a chance to be part of the Boise State program for his final collegiate season. Osuji committed to the Broncos in April after graduating from Rice and is immediately eligible this fall. He's competing for the starting spot at right tackle with Ben Dooley, Nick Crabtree and others.
“He is a huge man,” Bedell said. “We wanted that length, and I also wanted to bring in somebody that has some experience playing Division I football to compete with some of the younger guys we have. He's going to have to compete with everything he has...I'm really happy with where he's at.”
Bedell said he needed more time before saying whether he's likely to win the starting spot at right tackle, but did say, “do I think he's going to play quite a bit this season? Yeah, I do. I think he's a very good football player.”
There's plenty of playing time available with the Broncos replacing four starters from last season. The only returner, John Ojukwu, made the switch from right tackle to left tackle this season.
Osuji and his family moved to Texas from Nigeria when he was seven years old. He started playing football in the seventh grade, but was only around 5-foot-10 as a freshman at Coppell (Texas) High School. He hit a big growth spurt as a sophomore and shot up to 6-foot-4. That's when he made the move to offensive tackle, a spot that has suited him perfectly ever since.
At 6-foot-8 he's the tallest player on Boise State's roster, and his 300-plus pound frame makes him one of the biggest.
“I've always felt really comfortable in pass protection because I have really long arms and wing span so I try to use that to my advantage and not let people get into my body as much,” Osuji said. “I think the size definitely helps. You take up space and you have the length to help keep the quarterback clean.”
Ask any coach or teammate about the newcomer, and they start with his size.
"Uzo is a ginormous human being," offensive lineman Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez said. "He is massive."
But he brings plenty more to the table. Osuji started seven games at Rice and made 21 appearances the past three years. He graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and a minor in Business and was named to the Conference USA Honor Roll in each of the past three years.
“He's extremely smart, which I knew. You don't graduate from Rice with a 3.7 GPA and not be very bright,” Bedell said. “Being a grad transfer you are coming into a completely different culture and he's bought in to the way we do things. … He's played both sides of the ball, and he's got a ton better. For how long he is, it strikes me how strong he is.
“It's just a new system and he didn't have spring ball and we were very limited in the summer, so it really just kind of shows how football smart he is.”
Osuji credited Ojukwu and other members of the line for taking him under his wing this summer. The group would go to local high schools to work on techniques and schemes when they weren't able to practice at Boise State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Heading into the workouts and team setting I felt pretty comfortable because I had spent so much time with the line over the summer,” Osuji said. “That was really good for me.”
That time was good for his teammates to get more comfortable with him as well.
“He's been a great addition to the room,” center Donte Harrington said. “Obviously he's a really big guy, but more than that he's a great personality to add to the room. I've really enjoyed having him around. He's really meshed well with us. The quarantine time gave us a lot of time to really lean on each other and he was right in there with us and didn't hold back at all. We're excited to have him.”
With his degree in hand Osuji said he wanted to prioritize football when looking for his new school. He heard from several schools including Colorado State, Nevada and Arkansas State — but knew Boise State would best provide him a chance at his main goal.
“The biggest thing was I wanted to win,” Osuji said. “I definitely want to win. I want to win a conference championship, go to a bowl game, compete for a championship. That was the biggest thing.”
The Broncos have a chance to do plenty of winning this fall, and Osuji could end up being a big reason why.