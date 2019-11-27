BOISE — Freshman running back George Holani is well aware of Boise State’s streak.
So much so that he smiled and agreed, saying ‘right’ as the question was being asked.
Boise State is the only school in the country to have a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past 10 years, and Holani is 130 yards shy of extending the streak.
“It means a lot,” Holani said. “It’s definitely a big opportunity this week going into this game. I’m trying to get that 1,000-yard mark.”
Holani has 870 rushing yards through 11 games. With three games left including a conference championship and bowl game, it would seem like a near lock that he’ll get 130 more yards this season to extend the streak.
Heck, it’s possible he gets all 130 on Friday at 1:30 in the regular-season finale at Colorado State. Holani rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries last week at Utah State.
“It’s important to the program,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill admitted of the streak. “Running the football here and being dominant up front is what we’re all about. … It’s important to the players and it’s important to the program. There’s a lot of value to that.”
Translation: Expect the Broncos to feed Holani plenty on Friday, especially with the possibility of snow and wintry conditions in the forecast in Fort Collins.
Holani spoke with the media this week for the first time since arriving on campus in the summer. The true freshman opened the season third on the depth chart, but worked his way up the list. He’s now Boise State’s starting running back — and on the cusp of history.
“It’s been great,” Holani said. “The coaches having a lot of trust in me and just believing that I can go out there and execute my one-eleventh. It’s been good learning from the vets and older players like Robert Mahone and Andrew Van Buren and just teaching me how to pick up blitzes and how to read gap schemes and hit it.
“The experience has been pretty good. I just came in trying to adapt to the intensity of the game and trying to come out and compete and just learn a lot of new stuff.”
He’s clearly done that — and in a short amount of time. Both Jeremy McNichols and Alexander Mattison had roles as true freshmen, but neither became the starter before the year was out. Holani rushed 14 times for 70 yards in his first career game at Florida State and hasn’t looked back since.
The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Holani is averaging 100.8 yards per game on the ground in the past five games and has scored six of his seven touchdowns during that span. His workload has continued to increase as well, going from 10.8 carries per game in the first six games to 16.4 in each of the past five.
Not coincidentally, Boise State’s offense has looked as good as it has all season in the past two games, with Holani rushing for 251 yards on just 23 carries.
His 870 yards are the most by any true freshman running back in the country.
“He’s very impressive,” Hill said. “He’s one of those guys that for a freshman to be physically able to do what he’s doing and come in and also mentally to learn the offense, the ins and outs, and we have a lot of stuff in our offense. … George is one of those guys that has that savvy, he has that knack to find holes and be slippery and strong and break tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s very versatile.”
Recently the speed of the game has seemed to slow down for Holani. He’s hesitating and waiting for holes to develop and showing the craftiness of a veteran.
“He’s very elusive and he can get tiny in holes and slip things and he’s got that burst and confidence to hit the small holes,” Hill said. “A lot of backs will end up feeling that contact and going down and he doesn’t. He keeps the legs going and has good balance through contact and that’s a big part of what makes him special.”
Holani is one of 11 children. Growing up, he often had to spend time babysitting his younger brothers and sisters while his parents worked or took another to practice. The oldest is 25 and the youngest is 8.
His parents enrolled him at St. John Bosco, a private school, to help him get a better education and more competitive football. St. John Bosco is a nationally known high school football program and plays in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
But that meant a longer and more difficult commute.
“I would catch the train in the morning, go to school, and come back,” Holani said. “Same thing every day.”
But it was his childhood that helped shape him into the person and player he’s become.
“Growing up, I think the struggles that I went through actually helped me become a better person today,” Holani said. “Hard work does pay off and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The list of running backs to reach 1,000 yards during the streak is an impressive one. Jeremy Avery started the streak in 2009 and Doug Martin (2010, 2011), D.J. Harper (2012), Jay Ajayi (2013, 2014), McNichols (2015, 2016) and Mattison (2017, 2018) have kept it going ever since.
And that history of running backs was one of the things that drew Holani to Boise State in the first place.
“Coming to Boise, I knew it was like ‘Running Back University’,” Holani said. “A lot of running backs come here and they produce a lot of great running backs like Jay Ajayi and Doug Martin and all these great running backs.”
Told he might soon have his name added to the list, Holani smiled and said, “That would be nice. Yeah, that would be nice. I just have to keep working.”