BOISE — Instead of calling his parents with the news, Boise State tight end Tyler Eiguren decided to drive the hour back home to Fruitland to tell them in person.
Saturday during a hike to the top of Table Rock, Eiguren learned that the Broncos were giving him a scholarship.
"They all freaked out," Eiguren said Monday. "My mom screamed. ... My brothers all freaked out and they were super excited. It was super fun and a really cool experience."
Eiguren, a 2019 graduate of Fruitland High School, joined the program as a walk-on later that summer. He redshirted in 2019 and appeared in five games last year on special teams.
He's got no stats in two years with the program, but did enough in practice and the weight room to show coaches he was worthy of a scholarship.
"We talk about blue collar all the time around here and he's a guy that shows up looking blue collar," tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. "He's got his boots and his spurs and his belt buckle on. It's awesome to see a guy like that be rewarded.
"I've really enjoyed seeing him grow as a player. We sat down and talked to him about what he needed to improve on and how he could be an impact player for us and we come out here for fall camp and all the stuff we talked about, we see him doing it every day."
A video posted to the team's Twitter account shows captain Khalil Shakir asking Eiguren in front of the team to read a text message he was just sent during a team meeting at the top of Table Rock. Eiguren read aloud that he was being awarded a scholarship — sending his teammates into a frenzy.
Eiguren, who grew up a big Boise State fan, was mobbed by his teammates and coaches — but kept the news a secret until later that afternoon when he had time to drive back home to Fruitland and share the news with his family.
"I just want to help my team win so less important to me was the scholarship, but the concept behind the scholarship — the coaches believing in me and all that, is more what I was worried about," Eiguren said. "It's awesome to be recognized for all my hard work, but at the same time it's all about helping the team win football games. That's all that really matters to me and it's been the mindset I've always had."
Eiguren figures to be at least third on Boise State's depth chart at tight end entering the season, but he's expected to see the field.
"He's going to play," Riddle said. "One thing he definitely brings is a physical presence for us. He's going to play. You'll see him out there every game. One thing he's really done is he's really developed in the pass game. He's always been a tough guy and a bigger guy, but he's doing a great job in the pass game.
"He shows up and fights and sets a great example on how to prepare yourself. ... It's awesome to see a guy recognized for all that work."
Eiguren is the latest in a long line of players from Fruitland to play for the Broncos — tight end Alec Dhaenens, linebacker Joey Martarano and center Garrett Larson to name a few recent ones.
"The old staff they'd always say 'Fruitland Forever' because we've had so many Fruitland guys come through," Eiguren said. "It's an awesome legacy that Fruitland has built up. I still talk to Alec and Garrett Larson a lot and all those guys. It's an awesome legacy to be able to continue and have that grind, get stuff done, toughness mindset that always comes from the Fruitland guys."
Eiguren hopes to soon have plenty of memorable moments on the field for the Broncos. What happened last Saturday is one he won't soon forget.
"It was super cool," Eiguren said. "A lot of hard work finally paid off. And it was awesome to have all my teammates there to support me and congratulate me. It was a pretty cool moment."