For Demario Warren, the move to join the Boise State football team happened fast.
The Broncos’ new cornerback coach says that it was a Wednesday that he had his initial Zoom call with Boise State coach Andy Avalos. By that Friday he was flying to Boise for an in-person interview. By Saturday, he had been offered the job. Monday he was in the process of moving his family.
“It was pretty quick, but when they started talking to me, I knew this was the school I wanted to coach for,” said Warren, who talked with Boise media on Thursday for the first time since the school announced his hiring last week. “I was just really fortunate and excited when they offered me an opportunity. I jumped at it, I didn’t want to waste any time.”
The whirlwind hasn’t stopped since. With Warren out on the road recruiting, he says his wife, Amanda, bought a house in Boise for the couple and their four children. It’s been a while since Warren has experienced this much change in such a short time.
Prior to coming to the Broncos, he spent 14 years at Southern Utah, including the last six as the Thunderbirds’ head coach. He posted a 21-42 record as the coach, leading the Thunderbirds to the 2017 Big Sky Championship and an FCS Playoff appearance.
Warren was also Southern Utah's defensive coordinator for two years and a defensive backs coach for six. It’s the only school the 36-year-old has coached at since his playing career at UC Davis ended in 2007.
“Demario Warren from Southern, I mean Boise State, that’s been a constant theme on the recruiting trail,” Warren said. “I’ve said that so many times. It’s easy for me to say Southern Utah, it rolls off the tongue. So, getting that Boise vernacular down has been a little hard on the recruiting trail.”
Also a new experience for Warren, coaching at a program with such high expectations. When Warren came in with new coach Ed Lamb in 2008, the Thunderbirds had won just one conference title and never advanced to the FCS playoffs. After winning the conference title in 2017, Southern Utah has failed to pick up multiple wins in three of the last four seasons. After a 1-10 record in the fall, the school and Warren parted ways.
“I want to win,” Warren said. “You work a lot of hours, so to be able to celebrate is awesome. Some of the lessons you try to teach as a coach, they sink in a lot more if you’re winning. I think some of the things I bring to the table, as far as mentoring, are going to go over a lot better when you are winning. I’m excited to teach those lessons and when they see those things translate into wins and translate into success, I’ve got a better chance of those guys holding on to those habits and holding on to those lessons as they grow older and build their own families.”
While Warren had no prior connection with Avalos prior to interviewing for the job, he knew several of the coaches on the Bronco staff. That includes offensive coordinator Tim Plough and offensive line coach Tim Keane, both of whom were teammates of his at UC Davis. Additionally, he says he knows associate head coach and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha well from the recruiting trail, as well as defensive lines coach Frank Maile from his time at Utah State.
“I knew a bunch of the guys, so I was excited about the opportunity,” Warren said. “Then, when I got the Zoom call from Coach Avalos, I really just felt how much passion there was for the Bronco logo. The whole program has got a lot of pride. They really bleed blue, so it was something I wanted to be a part of: Something that is special and something that is long term. I’ve been a part of my program for 14 years before this. It felt like a family and a lot of people wanted to be a part of it.”