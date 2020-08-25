Former Boise State star Curtis Weaver is on the move.
Weaver, a fifth round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Cleveland Browns.
On Monday the Dolphins waived Weaver with an injury designation and planned to put him on injured reserve. But the Browns surprisingly swept in and claimed the former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, apparently seeing value in adding him to the roster despite knowing he likely will be unable to play this year due to a foot injury.
Weaver was a three-time first team All-Mountain West selection while at Boise State. He had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles-for-loss as a junior last fall before electing to skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. He also set the Mountain West all-time sacks record with 34 despite only playing three seasons.
Many thought Weaver would be a second or third round pick but he surprisingly slipped to the fifth round.
Weaver suffered a foot injury during training camp that likely will sideline him for the entire 2020 season. The Browns can put him on IR without having to go through waivers if they wait until rosters are trimmed to 53 players at the start of the regular season.
The Browns were reportedly interested in Weaver prior to the draft, and appear to have pulled a fast one on the Dolphins to swipe him from their hands.
TWO FORMER BRONCOS RETURN
Former Boise State defensive linemen Chase Hatada and Jabril Frazier have joined the Broncos' coaching staff. Hatada will serve as a strength and conditioning intern while Frazier is a defensive graduate assistant.